Fernanda Garay will receive an award in Aracaju this Tuesday – Web Vôlei

After two years of waiting, it’s time for the Brazilian sport gala to honor the best athletes in the country in a historic year for Brazilian sport. Organized since 1999 by the Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB), the Brasil Olímpico Award takes place this Tuesday, at Teatro Tobias Barreto, in Aracaju (SE), and will celebrate Brazil’s best participation in the Olympic Games. Held for the first time in the Northeast, the 22nd edition of the ceremony will be broadcast live by Sportv, at 8:00 pm, and will have special coverage by the Olympic Channel in Brazil from 6:00 pm. Fernanda Garay, silver medalist with the National Team in Tokyo, will receive the award for best volleyball player of the year.

The player has already posted a photo on the social network directly from the capital of Sergipe. She still competes as Atleta da Torcida, in popular vote, in a fierce dispute with surfer Ítalo Ferreira. Earlier this afternoon, Fernanda Garay had 39.54% of the vote, against Italo’s 38.69%. It is possible to vote until tomorrow night, through the link.

The other candidates are: Alison Santos (athletics), Ana Marcela Cunha (water marathons), Beatriz Ferreira (boxing), Bruno Fratus (swimming), Darlan Romani (athletics), Douglas Souza (volley), Formiga (soccer), Gabriel Medina (surfing), Hebert Souza (boxing), Isaquias Queiroz (speed canoeing), Kahena Kunze (sailing), Martine Grael (sailing), Mayra Aguiar (judo), Pedro Barros (skateboard), Rayssa Leal (skateboard), Rebeca Andrade ( artistic gymnastics), Robert Scheidt (sailing), Rosamaria Montibeller (volleyball).

Main award of the night, the trophy for Best Athlete of the Year, has as competitors the Olympic medalists at the Tokyo Games, Ana Marcela Cunha (water marathons), Rayssa Leal (skateboard) and Rebeca Andrade (artistic gymnastics), in women’s; and Hebert Conceição (boxing), Isaquias Queiroz (canoeing speed) and Italo Ferreira (surfing), in men’s.

In addition to the 51 best athletes in each sport in 2021, all medalists in Tokyo were invited to take the stage for a special tribute. The victorious Brazilian participation in the Jr. Pan American Games in Cali will also have a prominent place at the ceremony. Representing all the Brazilian medalists in the competition, Maria Eduarda Alexandre, from rhythmic gymnastics, and Igor de Queiroz, from wrestling, will go on stage at the event to receive a commemorative plaque. In Cali, Team Brasil won 164 medals, 59 golds, 49 silvers and 56 bronzes, ending the competition at the top of the medals table.

– We have a lot to celebrate in the return of the Brasil Olímpico Award, since last year it was not possible to hold the party because of the stage of the pandemic. The year 2021 was very special for Brazilian sport. We managed to overcome all difficulties to carry out the best Olympic campaign in history in Tokyo. In addition, our young people have just shown that they are on the right path with the great campaign they did at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali – said COB president Paulo Wanderley Teixeira.

Representing the sport’s positive values, the Adhemar Ferreira da Silva Trophy will be awarded to Janeth dos Santos Arcain, one of the stars of the main generation of women’s basketball in Brazil, and owner of two Olympic medals – silver in Atlanta-1996 and bronze in Sydney- 2000 – and the world title in 1994. Janeth will receive the honor from the hands of Adhemar’s daughter, Adyel Silva.

There will also be the delivery of the Best Coaches of the Year trophies to André Jardine (soccer), in collective sports; Fernando Possenti (water marathons), Francisco Porath (artistic gymnastics), Javier Torres (sailing), Lauro Souza (speed canoeing) and Mateus Alves (boxing), in the individual ones.

And there will be two new additions: the TIM Transforma Trophy, for projects that transmit the Olympic Values, and the Inspire Trophy, a tribute by Riachuelo to outstanding women in the Olympic Movement in Brazil.

The night will have other memorable moments. Four sports idols will have the Hall of Fame entry ceremony held: Magic Paula, 1994 world basketball champion and silver at the Atlanta-1996 Olympic Games; Sebastián Cuattrin (canoeing speed), 11 medals at the Pan American Games; and the late Adhemar Ferreira da Silva (athletics), two-time Olympic champion in the triple jump; and Tetsuo Okamoto (swimming); first Olympic medalist in Brazilian swimming: bronze in the 1,500m freestyle, in Helsinki-1952.