FGTS review remains open and generating gains of up to R$ 66,000

Many Brazilians may be missing the chance to receive a jackpot with the revision of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). According to the LOIT FGTS portal, where thousands of people make their calculations, the average share price is R$ 10 thousand per worker.

In some cases, the gain can far exceed this average, reaching around sixty minimum wages (R$ 66 thousand). Up to this ceiling, it is possible to file the request in a Special Federal Court, without needing a lawyer.

“It is interesting to keep these value parameters in mind, as this indicates that the vast majority of Brazilians can file their application autonomously and uncomplicatedly through the special courts”, explains Derek Oedenkoven, CEO of LOIT.

Anyone who wants to calculate the value of a possible revision need only access the website fgts.loitlegal.com.br and attach their complete FGTS extracts, in PDF format.

What is the FGTS review?

This action asks for the exchange of the index used to correct the amounts deposited in the FGTS from 1999 to the present day. Currently, the TR (reference rate) is adopted, which is zero and generates losses due to inflation.

To make the system fairer and prevent the money from being “eaten”, the idea is to adopt an index such as the IPCA, which measures inflation in the country. Even those who have already withdrawn the benefit can request the review to have access to the amounts they lost during those years.

The lawsuit (ADI 5090) that deals with the issue is awaiting decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). It is not yet known when the matter will be decided, but it is important to file the review request as soon as possible so as not to miss the opportunity to have your values ​​corrected.