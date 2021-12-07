Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT Test: Life beyond turbo

A lot of noise was made about the Fiat Pulse with the new T200 engine, the 1.0 turbo packed with technologies that are in the more expensive versions of the small SUV. But what really caught the attention and captivated the pockets of many customers were the Drive versions with the well-known 1.3-aspirated engine, the Firefly, especially with the CVT automatic transmission.

The recipe is relatively simple: the features of an SUV, connectivity, good equipment package, automatic transmission and relatively low price compared to the market and other similar models, even if they are bigger. For those who are not keen on the 130 hp turbo engine – or other points that we are about to talk about -, the Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT has already made, as said in the popular, “bright eyes”.

“Again Pulse?” That’s how a neighbor, already used to changing cars during the week, reacted when he saw that I had “just changed the color” of the Pulse. Then I explained that, in fact, this is the entry-level version with automatic transmission, with another engine and relatively cheaper than what I was before, an Audace T200. “Basic with wheel and LED headlamp? Jeez…”. Yes, part of Pulse’s recipe for success is this.

Even though it’s a basic version, it doesn’t deliver it right away. The manual Pulse Drive still has the door handles and mirror covers unpainted, but when opting for the CVT gearbox, it already comes with paint, mirror repeaters, 16″ light alloy wheels, full-LED headlights and LED flashlights. Specialists will notice the absence of the T200 on the lid and some small details.

Inside, fabric seats, but with the same structure as the others, much more comfortable than the Argo’s, and with side airbags – totaling 4 bags. The steering wheel doesn’t have leather or fins for shifting gears, but it does have control buttons for the dashboard, sound system and autopilot. On the doors, plastic dominates, but with different designs and textures – however I noticed that you have eliminated the fabric part where your arm rests, Mrs Fiat. What unnecessary savings, especially when the car even has automatic air conditioning and a set of buttons that refer to Jeeps in the center.

On the dashboard, 2 analog dials and a 3.5″ screen full of functions. The Sport button on the steering wheel is black, not the flashy red of the other versions. The multimedia system has an 8.4″ screen, with Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto, but no induction charger – the Pack Plus, for R$4,300, changes the screen to a 10″ one (which can be purchased alone for R$500), rear camera, push-button starter with on-site key , wireless charger and bi-tone body paint.The rest of the finish is the same, with hard plastic dominating, with textures, good fits and without that simple plastic feel.

If you’re already convinced you want a Pulse T200, you can stop here. There is the Drive version with the same features as I mentioned above, but for R$ 9,000 more when changing the engine “simply”. It’s a swap that gives you more power, but not equipment or comfort. Now if you are interested in saving this (good) money, the game goes on.

Fiat chose to also use the 1.3 Firefly on Pulse for some reasons, the main one being cost. Despite having more cylinders and being bigger, it doesn’t have turbo, direct injection or the Multiair system. Among the aspirates, it is already a relatively new engine, with construction technologies to reduce friction and weight, despite the single-control head with 8 valves.

Under new emission rules that take effect from January 2022, the 1.3 Firefly has been recalibrated. For the Pulse (and the other models that use it from 2022 onwards), it’s 98/107 hp and 13.2/13.7 kgfm of torque. The 8 valves (2 per cylinder) favor torque at low revs, that’s why the peak at 4,000 rpm, although much of it already appears long before that, to the point where I don’t miss the T200 so much. Calm down people. Don’t kill me in the comments, I’ll explain.

To marry this engine, Fiat opted for an unprecedented strategy within its portfolio: CVT. Aisin supplies a box that already evolves from the one on the Toyota Yaris, for example, despite not being the Corolla, with physical first gear. Not only on Pulse, but we’ll see it still on Strada, Argo and Cronos, retiring the 1.8 with the AT6 in 2022 in the last two. And we know that the CVT transmission likes engines with torque at low revs.

In town, the Pulse 1.3 responds so well that I was even more curious to see it on the Strada and the Argo – the 1.3 engine is the best in their lineup by far. The CVT does not work “screaming”, holding the rotation in the range of 2,000 rpm, stretching a little more if necessary – at high, it simulates the changes, so as not to look like a runaway polisher. But you don’t need to take it to the extreme in this use, as it moves right in the urban center, with little noise.

Despite being much less modern than the T200, the 1.3 Firefly registered 8.1 km/liter in the city with ethanol, compared to the 8.3 km/l of the turbo. It is a good consumption considering that the Pulse does not have exemplary aerodynamics. The Pulse SUV proposal also helps, with long suspension travel, good comfort, light electric steering for maneuvering and good seats. It doesn’t get tired so easily even with hours at the wheel and in traffic.

But it wouldn’t have the most powerful option in the Pulse catalog if it wasn’t necessary. Those who want a smarter car even in the city will have to go to the T200. The 1.3 is an aspirated car with around 100 hp and behaves as such. On the road, it fulfills the duty of getting around, but don’t expect it to keep pace with more powerful cars, even more loaded. Either you’ll have to accelerate more or there’s a lane to the right, leaving room for overtaking.

It was even a little more economical than the T200, with 12.1 km/liter (versus 11 km/liter), but without a reserve of power for easier overtaking – in the 80 to 120 km/h race, it did in 10 .2 seconds, compared to Audace’s 6.6 seconds. At an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h, 13.1 seconds, more than the 11.6 seconds of the Nissan Kicks 1.6 CVT – the turbo scored 9.2 seconds. Like the Argo and Strada, the 1.3 engine has an urban focus, doing a job just “okay” on the road.

In common among all? The Fiat Pulse has an internal space similar to the Argo in the rear seat, good for 2 adults, and a trunk with 370 net liters, which appears to be slightly larger than the Argo’s 300 liters in practice. It fits well for an audience that finds traditional compact SUVs overkill, like a lady in a Captur who asked me about the Pulse during the photos – for her the Renault is too big as she walks alone all the time and is thinking at Fiat.

For R$ 89,990, the Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT is the best deal among the versions. If you want more equipment, it still doesn’t reach R$100,000 and has the qualities of the more expensive versions, like a comfortable suspension that can take the hit – yes, I took a dirt road “without mercy” and it complained less than a Toro that I went the next day. It doesn’t have ample interior space like traditional compact SUVs, but it charges less than they do.

Considering an audience that walks in the city most of the time, it does well. And many still don’t trust turbo engines, preferring the good old aspirated ones. Of course, the T200 is even cooler for those looking for a dose of performance, but it will charge more for it. And there is life beyond the turbo, despite the limitations we’ve talked about here.

Photos: Mario Villaescusa (for Motor1.com)