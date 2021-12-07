FII Central: 16 funds pay dividends, Rio Bravo calls for “serenity” for investors; ifix goes up

The month of December has been a month of gains for real estate funds, but the rise in the month does not nearly offset the year’s losses. Given the behavior of investors in this period of decline, Rio Bravo, investment manager, dedicated the last letter of the year to ask investors for “calm and serenity”.

In the article, entitled “An appeal to serenity: long-term vision and discipline are fundamental for investors”, the manager also suggests that shareholders go back to the origins of decision-making.

Signed by Anita Scal, Rio Bravo’s Real Estate director, the message reminds that November was the worst month for Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – since the beginning of the pandemic. The indicator registered a drop of 3.6% in the period. Since the beginning of the year, the index has accumulated losses of 9%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“We’ve received numerous contacts from concerned investors – and rightly so – to see year equity declining, followed by the usual ‘what’s going on with my fund?’ question,” the text says. Anita attributes the devaluation of recent months to market uncertainties, which influence all segments of real estate funds.

Read more:

“Be calm and serenity in decision-making” during a downturn, asks Rio Bravo to real estate fund investors

Investors begin the session this Tuesday (7) with an eye on the first day of the last meeting of the year of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which will define the new level of the basic interest rate, the Selic. At the October meeting, the collegiate raised the rate by 1.50 percentage points, to 7.75% per year. The market’s expectation is for an increase of 1.50 points again.

Yesterday the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed another session with a strong increase. This Monday (06), the indicator registered an increase of 1.24%, the sixth consecutive high trading session.

Ifix maintains the positive performance this Tuesday. At 11 am, the index rose 0.79%, to 2,664 points.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

This Tuesday’s biggest highs (07):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid 3.94 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 3.45 XPIN11 Industrial XP Others 3.32 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 3.22 LVBI11 Logistics VBI Logistics 2.78

Tuesday’s biggest casualties (07):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs -2.71 MORE11 More Real Estate Titles and Val. Mob. -1.02 TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs -1.01 FLMA11 Continental Square Faria Lima Hybrid -0.9 RBRY11 FII RBR PCI Titles and Val. Mob. -0.73

Source: B3

GTIS Brazil ([ativo=GTLG11]) rents a shed in Cajamar

The GTIS Brazil Logistics fund concluded the signing of the lease agreement for warehouse 18 of the Distribution Center Cajamar, in the State of São Paulo. The 6,000 square meter space will be occupied by a company in the industrial sector.

The contract is already in force and the term is 60 months. With the new lease, the fund’s occupancy rose from the current 93% to 95%.

According to a notice to the market, there is no immediate impact on the distribution of earnings. After the grace periods and discounts for the payment of rent, the business will represent a contracted monthly revenue equivalent to R$0.017 per share.

With assets of R$715 million, GTIS Brazil Logistics has a stake in three other assets. In addition to the space in Cajamar, the fund’s portfolio includes Centro Logístico Embu, Distribution Center Barueri and Distribution Center Rodoanel, all in the State of São Paulo.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Tuesday (07):

ticker Background Income (BRL) HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets BRL 1.05 STRX11 starx BRL 0.68 VVPR11 V2 Properties BRL 0.73 NSLU11 Hospital Nossa Senhora de Lourdes BRL 1.96 ARRI11 Reit atrium BRL 1.47 LVBI11 Logistics VBI BRL 0.70 PORD11 Pole II BRL 1.11 HSML11 HSI Malls BRL 0.52 PLRI11 Pole BRL 0.20 EVBI11 VBI consumption BRL 0.64 BRCO11 Bresco Logistics BRL 0.60 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties BRL 0.54 HOSI11 house BRL 0.55 VGHF11 Hedge Value BRL 0.15 LASC11 Legatus BRL 0.53 SPTW11 SP Downtown BRL 0.40

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: most recommended funds for December and the most profitable of the year

List of the most recommended real estate funds for December have Bresco and CSHG Receivables

Survey carried out by InfoMoney with ten brokers compiled the most recommended real estate funds by financial institutions to invest in December. In all, 53 FIIs were remembered and the highlight of the list was once again Bresco Logística (BRCO11), with eight recommendations.

The novelty this month was the entry of CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11) in place of Mauá Capital Recebíveis (MCCI11), which was among the main recommendations of November.

Check here the most recommended real estate funds by analysts for December, the number of recommendations and the profitability of each stock in November, year to date and in the last 12 months.

Real Estate Funds: Everything You Need to Know to Start Investing

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

League of FIIs presents the most profitable of 2021

In a climate of balance and perspectives, the League of REITs this Tuesday (7) highlights the most profitable real estate funds of 2021. In a year marked by rising interest rates and prices, the “paper” funds, which invest in securities linked to inflation indices and the CDI rate ( certificate of deposit) dominate the list.

In addition to the list of real estate funds with the best performance for the year, program analysts will assess which assets can maintain performance in 2022.

Produced by InfoMoney, O League of REITs it has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney. The program airs every Tuesday, at 7 pm, on the InfoMoney, on Youtube.

Related