Film by Lázaro Ramos faces problems with Ancine

Debut in the direction of Lazarus Ramos, the film Provisional Measure is having problems with the National Film Agency (Ancine), preventing its launch on the Brazilian commercial circuit. Although the production already has an exhibition marked in the Rio 2021 Festival, in December 15th, she will only be punctual.

As the press office behind the title, Trigo Press, announced today (6), the production of Ramos does not have its premiere in Brazilian cinemas, despite all the resources submitted by its producers and co-producers to Ancine.

“Over the course of more than a year, dozens of e-mails were exchanged with the agency, the receipt and progress of protocols were checked, as well as procedural consultations were carried out”, says the note. “Specifically on 10/21/2021, just over a month before the initial debut, a letter with formal questioning was sent to Ancine, via protocol and copying sectors involved in this analysis. Receipt of this communication was confirmed, but there was no manifestation by other sectors”.

This wasn’t the only controversy surrounding the directorial debut of Lazarus Ramos. Still in April of this year, Sergio Camargo, president of Palmares Foundation, made harsh criticisms of the film, calling for a boycott of the production. According to him, the feature film was “publicly funded” and accused the Bolsonaro government of practicing “racism crimes”.

“The publicly funded film accuses the Bolsonaro government of the crime of racism — deporting all black citizens to Africa by Provisional Measure. We have a moral duty to boycott him in theaters. It’s pure victim closure and defamatory attack on our president”, protested Camargo, in his profile, on social networks.

the feature Provisional Measure it is set in a dystopian future, in which the government issues an interim measure forcing the country’s blacks to return to Africa.

The film stars Alfred Enoch, famous for Harry Potter and How to Get Away With Murder, Taís Araújo and Your George, who live respectively with a lawyer, a doctor and a journalist. The characters rebel against the government’s order and isolate themselves in an apartment, where they begin to discuss social issues.

There is still no release date on the national circuit for Provisional Measure.

