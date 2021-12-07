Finally, the sale of a refinery – Opinion

The transfer to a private group, in early December, of the management of the Landulpho Alves Refinery, in Bahia – now called Mataripe Refinery, its original name when it opened in 1950 – is a milestone in the history of oil in Brazil. This is the first refining unit that Petrobras transfers to a private controller as part of the divestment program it has been following since 2015 to improve its financial structure and reduce its presence in the market to increase competition.

Although of great historical, economic and political significance, the effective completion of the sale of the refinery located in São Francisco do Conde, Bahia, is also a symbol of the difficulties Petrobras faces in privatizing.

Since its announcement, Petrobras’ divestment program, which involves the sale of assets that are not the focus of its growth project, has undergone revisions, generally to reduce its targets. In the Strategic Plan (with five-year targets) announced last year, the financial target with asset sales was between $25 billion and $35 billion; in what the company presented at the end of November, for the period 2022-2026, the target was between US$ 15 billion and US$ 25 billion.

The entry of private companies – such as Acelen, created by Mubadala Capital to manage the Bahia refinery – in the refining market was one of the requirements of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) for Petrobras to continue operating in the area. To make this requirement compatible with its strategic plan, the state-owned company decided to concentrate its refining operations in the Southeast Region, its main market.

The need to rebuild its financial structure, on the other hand, imposed a certain speed in the sale of assets considered outside the company’s new focus of operations. Various circumstances, however, have slowed the process down.

The pandemic has certainly hurt business. Fluctuations in the world market for oil and refined products, as well as growing pressures around the world to reduce the use of fossil fuels, may also have inhibited investors.

Even so, the plan is kept. The state-owned company informed that two units (Reman, in Amazonas, and the Shale Unit, in Paraná) have already had their sales contracts signed. And it reinforced the commitment to sell another five refineries, such as the controversial Abreu Lima, in Pernambuco, the result of the Lulopetista adventure with Venezuela’s Chavez government that consumed billions of dollars and has not yet been fully concluded.

Domestic politics, however, added other problems. President Jair Bolsonaro has said several times that it is necessary to control fuel prices, that Petrobras “is a problem” and even promised to “play hard” with it. The populist and ex-convict Lula, who intends to replace Bolsonaro, keeps saying that he would change Petrobras’ pricing policy, because, as he usually says, the Brazilian people should profit from it.

With so many threats, it is difficult to find a buyer for refineries.