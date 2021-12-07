Find out about the cost of living in Ireland and how much it takes to live there

THE Ireland it is a country that offers many opportunities to its inhabitants, including foreigners who choose the country to be their new home. Before making this decision, it is important to check the cost of living needed to stay there.

In general, lifestyle influences how much each person will have to spend per month when living in Ireland. However, there is an average, which is 700 to 1,500 euros per individual.

To arrive at this amount, basic economic expenses are considered, including rent, health, transport, leisure, among other residential expenses. Everything will depend on how the resident lives his life.

How much does it cost to live in Ireland? See some expenses

See below for a list of the main costs of services in Dublin, capital of Ireland.

Gas: 20 euros per month;

20 euros per month; Transport: 100 euros per month;

100 euros per month; Supermarket: 100 euros per month.

100 euros per month. Electricity: 25 euros per month;

25 euros per month; Rent: between 330 to 600 euros;

between 330 to 600 euros; Internet: 13 euros.

Remembering that those looking to spend little in the country should opt for regions where the cost of living is low, as in the case of small towns.

An example is Cork, whose monthly expenses are 20% cheaper compared to Dublin. Other cities with lower costs are Limerick and Galway.

Even with a variation in price from one place to another, it’s worth having a general sense of how much it takes to live in Ireland. In practice, this allows for better financial planning so that everything works out in the new country.