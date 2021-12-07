Find out how and when the final of A Fazenda 13 will be

After a season with a lot of fire in the hay, “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is already in its final stretch and with the date of the grand final set by the São Paulo network: December 16th.
Some spoilers they have already been revealed by ex-peons, such as the presence of the participants in the edition — without the confirmation of the presence of Fernanda Medrado, who withdrew from the program after just over two weeks in the house.
Questioned by a follower on her Instagram, the rapper did not guarantee that she will be present. “Everyone is asking that. I haven’t been invited so far and I don’t think I will be,” she said.
Final straight
splash found that the last days of the reality show will shake Itapecerica da Serra. The confined have already tried to predict, but the dynamics will be different in this edition.
The last week of the program will start 8 pedestrians. The 12th out will leave the competition next Thursday as usual. On December 13th and 14th, Monday and Tuesday, the rural reality show will have double marbles. So, instead of having a pawn eliminated, two participants will leave the square in each of the gardens. At the end of the elimination marathon, we will meet the 4 finalists.
On the 15th, Wednesday — and the day before the grand final, all the pedestrians will be reunited for the famous ‘last party’. Wanted by UOL, RecordTV has not yet commented on the dynamics of the final stretch of the edition.
According to the network, since the season premiere, on September 14, until the 83rd episode, aired yesterday, “A Fazenda 13” was watched, at least for one minute, by 100 million and 504 thousand viewers throughout Brazil.
