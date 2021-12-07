find out how much R$37 million in savings yields

This Tuesday night (12/07), Caixa will draw its new Mega-Sena prize, number 2435. If the player manages to match the six dozen, he will be able to receive around R$ 37 million, having in view that Mega-Sena has accumulated again and is within this value range. But do you already know what would be the best way to guarantee a good amount income?

An alternative is to leave the Mega-Sena prize in the savings account. To show you how the calculation works, we brought the simulation of income according to the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range, but the Copom may make a new readjustment this week. This means that the calculation could change in the next few days.

Mega-Sena: how much R$37 million pays off

If a player manages to match all six of the Mega-Sena’s drawn tens, he can take home the amount of R$37 million. If only he gets the jackpot. The award forecast was established by Caixa itself. There will be a possibility, in this way, of leaving the money in the savings account.

The Selic rate is currently in the 7.75% range. This means that, in the first month, the lucky person will have an income of approximately R$ 162.8 thousand. Remembering that tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on December 7, 2021, both through lottery outlets and on the Caixa website.

The transmission will be carried out, as in other drawings, through the bank’s YouTube channel.