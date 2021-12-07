Find out how Record will eliminate five pedestrians in one week · TV News

With the final confirmed for December 16, Farm 13 will have to eliminate five participants in less than a week to form the final with four pawns. To fulfill the mission, Record set up a dynamic that involves fields with double eliminations.

This week, the system will be the traditional one: formation of the hot seat on Tuesday (7), last Farmer’s Test on Wednesday (8) and departure of a competitor on Thursday (9), when the top 8 of the season will be known.

Next week, two pawns will be eliminated on Monday (13) and another two on Tuesday (14), and then the voting for the final will be open. The information was provided by columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, and confirmed by TV news.

Record still promises other surprises and twists in the last days of the game. The current farmer is Rico Melquiades, while the owner of the flame powers is Sthefane Matos, who won the Trial of Fire on Sunday (5).

The tiktoker will have the following order in hand: “The owner of this power must exchange one of the farmers (except the one indicated by the farmer) for one of the workers at Headquarters or at the Bay”. The other power will only be revealed in the formation of the garden.

Nine candidates are fighting for the R$ 1.5 million prize: Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo, Dynho Alves, Marina Ferrari, MC Gui, Mileide Mihaile, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#61 – Who got burned and who did well in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos