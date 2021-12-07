Find something V really wanted to ask Jimin and Jungkook

BTS’ V captured the hearts of his fans once again with his adorable reaction. At the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards, BTS was seen enjoying TWICE’s “Yes or Yes”. What caught the attention of fans was how much V was enjoying the performance.

As soon as TWICE’s “Yes or Yes” played, he got into the rhythm himself. When he got to the chorus, V hit Jungkook and asked: “Yes or yes?” while following the choreography.

He then turned to Jimin and asked the same question. His face was full of a fun and cute charm. However, Jungkook and Jimin just nodded their heads calmly as if they were used to V’s pranks. He didn’t mind her warm reactions and danced to the song once more.

In the end, his companions couldn’t help but laugh at his adorable charm.

Check out the video:

BTS: V dressed as “Round 6” goes viral on social media

Even after the closing of the BTS concerts in LA, the BTS V is still in the spotlight. He is once again taking on his title as he has not only gone viral across all platforms, but has also attracted the attention of locals and non-fans alike.

His Round 6 issues on TikTok are gaining millions of views and likes from non-fans who are asking about him and showing interest in stopping BTS, thanks to Taehyung.

Comments under the videos were filled with Tiktok celebrities and verified accounts swooning over Taehyung’s look and aura. Even “People”, the American weekly, could not resist its charm.

Not only on Tiktok, but Taehyung has also taken up Instagram as well, locals posting his videos marveling at his insane looks and even celebrities falling in love with him.

Viral King V strikes again as he becomes one of the most talked about artists after the show. He’s helping BTS gain more fans every day.

Y'all the way this tiktok of Taehyung has over 5.3 million likes and almost 25 million views and it was made just yesterday???? All the comments are filled with locals falling in love with him and saying they wanna stan BTS now 😭😭😭😭

BTS: V wears Round 6 costume during show and Netflix speaks up

Everyone loves Round 6, that’s a fact, including the BTS. Well, in the last show of the “Permission To Dance On Tour“, which took place last Thursday (2), V wore a costume in honor of the series. And well, Netflix itself talked about it!

(Photo: Reproduction)

“Although V should never actually wear a mask, I’m living for this BTS x Round 6 mashup,” wrote the streaming platform.

Although V should never actually wear a mask, I'm living for this BTS x Round 6 mashup

BTS: Kids delight RM during show in LA

BTS concerts in Los Angeles, USA, are gathering fans of all ages! After an 89-year-old woman enchanted with her affection for the group, it was time for two children to draw attention.

When the little ARMYs realized they were in front of the cameras, they were smiling and jumping a lot, waving to BTS.

RM, who was speaking to the audience, stopped mid-sentence when he saw the children’s fans. Smiling, the star melted: “so cute”.

BTS and Coldplay: “My Universe” returns to the Billboard Hot 100

Coldplay’s song “My Universe” in partnership with BTS returned to the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100, the US singles chart. In the latest update, the song climbed eight places from the previous week, ranking 29th.

Released in September, “My Universe” is the second single from Coldplay’s latest album, “Music of the Spheres.” The track remains on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 9th week in a row. In its debut week, it is worth mentioning, the song led the ranking.

In addition to the success of “My Universe”, the group’s fourth full album, “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7”, also entered the Billboard 200 chart, ranking 187th.

All of this happens in the middle of the group’s tour of Los Angeles. After two performances last weekend, the group has two more shows scheduled at the SoFi Stadium, on December 1st and 2nd.

BTS dances and twerks during Coldplay rehearsal

Coldplay and BTS’ performance on their single “My Universe” at the AMAs left an iconic “gift” for fans. Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman went to Twitter to share a video of vocalist Chris Martin singing with the septet in an outdoor space before their performance.

The video featured Martin and all seven BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – having fun while singing and dancing to the hit.

See the fun interaction of Coldplay and BTS below.