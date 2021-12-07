First target: Breno is offered, he pleases and Botafogo should open deals for 2022

The long-awaited and talked about “market opportunity” has arrived for the Botafogo. The name of Breno, ex-Goiás midfielder, was offered to the club, he likes it and Alvinegro should open negotiations aiming at the hiring of the 21-year-old athlete for the 2021 season. The fact was first reported by ‘Ge’ and confirmed by the report from THROW!.

Breno is a player who fits the profile sought by Botafogo: young, with resale potential, low cost and free on the market. Due to the fact that it was offered by a group of businessmen, the useful joined the pleasant.

The player worked with Enderson Moreira at Esmeraldino and pleases the coach, who even mentioned the athlete’s name in informal conversations about looking for players for next year. With the coach’s approval and an internal approval, Botafogo must start negotiations for the contract.

The 21-year-old midfielder didn’t even finish the season for Goiás. Without reaching an agreement for the renewal of his contract, he was ‘put aside’ and was not even related to Esmeraldino’s games in the final stretch of Serie B. In all, he played 20 matches in 2020.

More players are offered almost daily to Botafogo, which acts with caution during this period. With limited financial conditions, Alvinegro has little – if any – margin for error. Despite contacts with businessmen, internal contacts between members of the board are sovereign in decision-making.