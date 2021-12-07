five places to revisit in the Definitive Edition

Released in early November, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition I just wanted to celebrate 20 years of Grand Theft Auto III, a game that revolutionized the industry in countless ways. But the release with more problems than improvements ended up generating some controversy. (And not those typical GTA controversies that we love!)

Still, it’s amazing how the trilogy manages to amuse old fans after so long. In GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, we follow Carl Johnson’s return to Los Santos in the early 1990s, and we have the opportunity to revisit iconic places and soothe the good times as one of the franchise’s most beloved protagonists.

START has selected five more than special places for you to enjoy on your return to the dangerous streets of Los Santos.

1. Grove Street

GTA San Andreas Image: Play/GameHall

That’s where it all starts. Veteran gamers will feel right at home on Grove Street – San Andreas’ most iconic street is named after the GTA developer. Right away, it’s possible to notice that the graphical improvements are impressive, but keeping the classic style of the franchise.

This is where Carl Johnson’s gang, the Grove Street Families, live; where the best stories in the game come from; and where CJ tries to rebuild his family and take control of the streets, right after his mother’s death.

2. Bone County

GTA San Andreas Image: Play/GameHall

The original game, released in 2004, used colored filters in each region. Bone County was easily recognized by the purple sky.

The desert region encompasses the northern and northeastern areas of San Andreas and is home to some major public works such as the Sherman Dam dam and some tourist surprises such as a natural geyser and large rock formations.

Some of the main missions take place at the site, which also guards several restricted areas, such as the infamous Area 69, several mysteries and even a flight school. Bone County is without a doubt one of the most interesting and fun regions to explore.

3. Las Venturas

GTA San Andreas Image: Play/GameHall

The city that never sleeps. Las Venturas is inspired by the famous city of Las Vegas, located in Nevada. It is even possible to identify several common points with the American city, such as the main avenue, called “The Strip”.

GTA San Andreas Image: Play/GameHall

Las Venturas is dominated by bright lights and casinos, and is close to the Bone County desert, which makes it even more beautiful, especially at night.

4. Marco’s Bistro

GTA San Andreas Image: Play/GameHall

The restaurant controlled by the Forelli family can be accessed both in GTA Vice City as in GTA: San Andreas. It became iconic for being the setting of one of the most iconic missions in the game: to kill the entire Forelli family at the behest of Salvatore Leone.

Besides, it’s the only time you can see snow (at least without using codes and cheats).

5. Mount Chile

GTA San Andreas Image: Play/GameHall

It’s the only mountain in San Andreas, so the view is beautiful. It is west of Whetstone and, like Las Venturas, is also based on a real landmark, Mount Diablo, located in Contra Costa County, California.

As it is the highest place in all of San Andreas, here there are mountain bike races that provide a nice dose of adrenaline. Getting to the top of Mount Chiliad may not be the easiest of tasks, but it is rewarding.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

