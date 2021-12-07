Flamengo anticipates the cast’s vacation and monitors pressure at Benfica, waiting for a break for Jorge Jesus | Flamengo

As a girl on the field against Atlético-GO, I look on television to monitor Benfica in Champions and meetings in search of a name for a plan B in case Jorge Jesus does not become a possibility in the market. In this way, Flamengo projects the week in search of paths that are not yet clear for 2022.

The pressure on Mister’s work in Portugal makes Flamengo redouble their patience in anticipation of the confrontation between Benfica and Dynamo Kiev, on Wednesday, at 17:00 (GMT), in Lisbon, for the last round of the Champions League. This is because the only possibility of opening negotiations for a return is to be fired in the incarnated ones.

While JJ is under contract, the red-black board treats the hiring as a utopia. The demands of Benfica fans after the defeat by 3-1 to Sporting, at home, last Friday, and the risk of elimination in the Champions group stage, in turn, called the alert for Flamengo not to open conversations with no one is expecting what might happen on Wednesday at the Luz stadium.

– It’s not a plan, it’s an option – Marcos Braz said about Jesus last Saturday after Rodolfo Landim won the election to be the rubro-negro president until the end of 2024.

Flamengo’s assessment is that questioning Jorge Jesus about the chance of a return at the moment is “only” an obligation, but with a chance of becoming a market opportunity according to what happens against the Ukrainians. At the same time, names are discussed, practically all Portuguese.

Carlos Carvalhal is another who returned to the agenda. Preferred at the time of Mister’s departure, he made a deal with Braga due to the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic in Brazil in mid-2020. The fact of having a contract in force, in turn, is also a problem. Flamengo projects a high investment in the new coach’s salary, and not in severance pay.

While looking for a coach, Flamengo begins planning for 2022 anticipating the holidays. After the loss to Santos, the squad had a break on Tuesday and a good part of them will only re-enact next year. The tendency is that, from the main group, only Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira, Renê and João Gomes will be at Ninho do Urubu next Wednesday aiming at the match against Atlético-GO, on Thursday, in Goiânia.

The agreement with coach Maurício Souza is for the quartet to join the boys from the youth divisions, who will have the last round of the Brasileirão to gain experience among the professionals.