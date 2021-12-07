Flamengo reaches an agreement with Jorge Jesus’ manager and should only define a coach in 2022 | Flamengo

JesusPhoto: Disclosure/Flemish
Posted 12/07/2021 10:00 | Updated 12/07/2021 10:32 AM
Rio – Flamengo’s interest in the return of Jorge Jesus has been maturing every day. According to the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, the Rio club promised businessman Bruno Macedo, linked to Mister, that he will wait until the end of the month for the coach to define the situation with Benfica. Thus, Rubro-Negro will not look for any other technician until the end of 2021.
According to information from the same publication, a good part of the board of Benfica, the club that Mister manages, lost patience with the coach and asked for his immediate resignation. Jorge Jesus has a contract with Benfica until the middle of next year. The link with the club in Lisbon would be the biggest difficulty for a deal with Flamengo. According to the publication, president Rui Costa should not fire the coach before the end of the year.
“Jorge has a contract in force, he has two very important commitments in the next 20 days. It is rash for me to talk about Jorge Jesus, even because of his situation at Benfica at the moment. He is a coach who worked at Flamengo, he is a coach who the fans and he have a lot of connection, even because he won a lot here. Let’s give it time. Without being inertia, but calmly. We will have a coach with a technical committee so, in 2022, we can resume the titles “, he said.