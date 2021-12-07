Flamengo reaches an agreement with Jorge Jesus’ manager and should only define a coach in 2022 | Flamengo



Rio – Flamengo’s interest in the return of Jorge Jesus has been maturing every day. According to the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, the Rio club promised businessman Bruno Macedo, linked to Mister, that he will wait until the end of the month for the coach to define the situation with Benfica. Thus, Rubro-Negro will not look for any other technician until the end of 2021.

Jorge Jesus is under pressure in the Portuguese club. The Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev is seen as crucial for the coach’s future. The commander is at risk of dismissal if he does not get a positive result against the Ukrainian club in a confrontation that takes place this Wednesday. According to information from the same publication, a good part of the board of Benfica, the club that Mister manages, lost patience with the coach and asked for his immediate resignation. Jorge Jesus has a contract with Benfica until the middle of next year. The link with the club in Lisbon would be the biggest difficulty for a deal with Flamengo. According to the publication, president Rui Costa should not fire the coach before the end of the year.

After Rodolfo Landim was re-elected, Marcos Braz, the soccer vice-president, stated that the hiring of Jorge Jesus is an option for Flamengo. However, the director stressed that everything depends on the future of Mister at Benfica. “Jorge has a contract in force, he has two very important commitments in the next 20 days. It is rash for me to talk about Jorge Jesus, even because of his situation at Benfica at the moment. He is a coach who worked at Flamengo, he is a coach who the fans and he have a lot of connection, even because he won a lot here. Let’s give it time. Without being inertia, but calmly. We will have a coach with a technical committee so, in 2022, we can resume the titles “, he said.