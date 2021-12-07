Flamengo starts planning for 2022 and arranges for the sale of a midfielder who was loved by Ceni, says website

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Flamengo starts planning for 2022 and arranges for the sale of a midfielder who was loved by Ceni, says website 6 Views

Rubro-Negro said “okay” for the sale of midfielder Max, 20, to Colorado Rapids, from the United States, which competes in the MLS

Starting planning for the next season, Flamengo made its first sale targeting 2022. According to information published by the website “GE” this Monday (6), O red-black gave the “ok” to midfielder Max to be traded to Colorado Rapids, from the United States and that disputes the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The value agreed between the two parties for the sale was 1 million dollars (R$ 5.7 million in current figures). Max, 20 years old, will introduce himself to the new club early next year, after completing the season for the Cuiabá, a club to which he was loaned by the locals in 2021.

Flamengo will still keep part of the athlete’s economic rights, revealed in the base categories, aiming at a future sale. The agreement also provides for the immediate payment of 750,000 dollars (R$ 4.3 million), and the rest will be paid at the end of the American season with the fulfillment of goals, considered “simple to be achieved” by the Rio club.

Max was promoted to professional Flamengo at the beginning of the year, when Rogério Ceni was still in charge of the team. The midfielder was even one of the coach’s darlings, and played a good number of games while he was there: 11 games and one goal scored. With Renato Gaúcho, there were only three, and the athlete didn’t hit the net again.

For Cuiabá, Max has 13 games played in the 2021 season and scored a single goal. At the moment, your position is even one of the most needy in the Golden.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Backstage: in negotiations to renew, Abel gave no indication that he will leave and leave Palmeiras safe | palm trees

This is because Abel has not shown the board behind the scenes a desire to …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved