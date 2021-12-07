Flamengo will wait for Jorge Jesus until the end of December, says Portuguese newspaper

No technician since leaving Renato Gaucho, O Flamengo will wait for Jorge Jesus until the end of December. According to the newspaper “Record”, from Portugal, Bruno Macedo, Benfica coach’s agent, received confirmation from Rubro-Negro that the club will not rush into the market before knowing the real chances of a possible return of Mister.

Remember that Jesus is under pressure in Benfica. After a 3-0 defeat by Sporting, their biggest rivals, in the middle of Estádio da Luz, the Encarnados will have another important commitment this month: guaranteeing a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Also according to the newspaper “Record”, if Benfica fails to advance in the main European competition, the Portuguese club’s directors may decide to dismiss Jesus. Despite the pressure, the coach does not think about resigning from the position.

WHAT DOES THE FLAMENGO SAY?

After the re-election of President Rodolfo Landim, the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, answered questions about a possible return of Jorge Jesus. The director, however, believes it is “reckless” to talk about the Mister, since he has important commitments this month. Braz still admitted that he is an option, but stressed that Fla will not move before the end of the Brasileirão.

– He has a contract in effect, he has two very important commitments in the next 20 days. It’s reckless for me to come and talk about Jorge, even because of his situation there at Benfica right now. He’s a coach who worked at Flamengo, he and the crowd have a lot of connection because he won a lot here. Let’s give it time, without being inertia, but calmly we will have a technician for 2022.

– It’s not a plan, it’s an option. What I’m saying here is that we’re not going to move before the Brazilian Championship ends. I will be there (at the games). After that, we calmly move in the market. There is no one mapping, we are not mapping anything in the market, nothing. Who is mapping and who is seeing who can, in fact, train are the people inside the club, it is Flamengo’s football department.

HOW IS THE CLIMATE WITH THE BENFICA FANS?

After the defeat at home to their biggest rivals, Benfica fans created a campaign that asked for the return of Jorge Jesus to Fla. The page, which has already been taken down, said: “We are going to return Jesus to Flamengo. Nobody is happy, and Flamengo still wants him. Let’s make this happen” (Click here to learn more).