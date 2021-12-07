Flávia makes Guilherme disgraceful in The More Life, the Better · TV News

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will experience a real wave of bad luck in The More Life, the Better!. After Flávia (Valentina Herszage) is shot, the two will bond on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. Eager to have something more with the young woman, the doctor will invite her to dinner. However, the meeting will be a disaster, and the surgeon will end up offended and assaulted.

At the chapter set to air on December 16 , Tigrão’s father (Matheus Abreu) ​​will take care of the dancer after the attack she will have suffered when participating in a new coup.

With her strong personality, the young woman will leave the doctor horrified and offended with a series of comments during the night, which was supposed to be romantic. The situation will deteriorate in such a way that Flávia will even take Guilherme’s wallet and leave the restaurant before he pays the bill, which will make him furious.

Because of this, the arrogant man will have to flee the scene like a criminal. As little misfortune is nonsense, he and Flávia will meet again and will be robbed.

Flávia is going to kiss the doctor in the soap opera

Interestingly, then the two will reconcile. The fake flight attendant will even play pool and win the match thanks to Guilherme. Shortly after, they will kiss in the serial, only this time for real: attracted to each other for real. Then they’ll hit a case.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year.

The story follows the saga of four protagonists: Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Guilherme and Flávia, who “died” together in a plane crash and get a new chance at Death itself (A Maia). However, in a year, one of them will die permanently.

