Flu vaccination remains suspended this Tuesday in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Rio City is experiencing flu outbreak – Internet

City of Rio lives an outbreak of fluInternet

Published 12/06/2021 18:54 | Updated 12/06/2021 19:12

Rio – Vaccination against flu in the city of Rio, which is experiencing an outbreak of the disease, remains suspended this Tuesday due to lack of immunization agents. The information was confirmed by the municipal Health Department (SMS), which said it awaited the delivery of a new shipment of vaccines this week by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, 160,000 doses of the flu vaccine would be sent to Rio on Monday, based on the relocation of the surplus from the vaccination campaigns in the states of Espírito Santo and Roraima.

The immunizing agents did not arrive and, according to a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of Health, the forecast is that the 160,000 doses are sent ‘in the next few days’.