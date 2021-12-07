Flu vaccination remains suspended this Tuesday in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

City of Rio lives an outbreak of fluInternet
Published 12/06/2021 18:54 | Updated 12/06/2021 19:12
According to the Ministry of Health, 160,000 doses of the flu vaccine would be sent to Rio on Monday, based on the relocation of the surplus from the vaccination campaigns in the states of Espírito Santo and Roraima.
The immunizing agents did not arrive and, according to a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of Health, the forecast is that the 160,000 doses are sent ‘in the next few days’.
Mayor Eduardo Paes and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, were together, this Monday, during an event to launch a scientific base at the University of Oxford in the city of Rio. During the ceremony, at the Cultural Center of the Ministry of Health, Paes and Queiroga did not mention the flu outbreak in the city in their official speeches.