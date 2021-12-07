For Coulthard, Hamilton was to blame for the collision with Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian GP

Former driver David Coulthard has suggested Lewis Hamilton was to blame for his bizarre collision with Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian GP. In the melee, Hamilton hit the rear of the Red Bull when Verstappen tried to let him pass at turn 27, causing damage to both cars. However, only the Dutchman received a time penalty for a “brake test”.

On the ‘F1 Nation’ podcast, Coulthard recalled that the drama of the last GP had similarities to his incident with Michael Schumacher in Belgium in 1998. When the German crashed into the Brit’s McLaren in deceleration while making a lap in difficult conditions.

“There was a lot of criticism of me at the time like ‘did I test his brakes, did I do something to try and help Mika in the championship?’ No, I just followed the team’s instructions and tried to let him through. Max was told to let Lewis pass,” Coulthard said.

For ex-pilot, Hamilton was a bit confused at the time, not knowing what was going on. “He’s strategically slowed down and if you look, Lewis is slowing down and there’s no contact initially.”

“So when he’s a little uncertain, I think he was probably a little confused as to whether there was a virtual security car. You cannot look at the cockpit and run for this information. All of these things come together where he slaps Max on the back,” Coulthard said.

The Mercedes driver was able to hold back damage to the front wing until the end of the Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap in the process to tie on points with Verstappen. And so, take the disputed title to the end of the season in Abu Dhabi.

When asked whether the right driver won the inaugural race in Jeddah, Coulthard listed the achievements of each driver in the race. “I think if you look at Max’s race, his overtaking to go down the interior of the two cars and still turn around was brilliant.”

“His use of allowing Lewis to go past just before the (trigger point) DRS and then going over it again and getting DRS was a brilliant piece of lateral thinking. I think there are many things that, for me, would say that Max deserved to win this GP”, said the ex-driver.

Coulthard also highlighted the achievements of the seven-time British world champion in the Saudi Arabian GP. “He had contact with Ocon but not as badly damaged and he managed to get Max in the back and although he damaged his front wing, anyone else would have knocked out the entire front wing.”

“He’s still remarkable when it comes to wheel-to-wheel racing. (…) He’s amazing in sprint races and, in the end, he managed to win this race,” concluded Coulthard.