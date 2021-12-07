For S&P, Evergrande has no way out, other than default | finance

The rating agency S&P Global Ratings reported on Tuesday (7th) that the demand by one of the creditors for the Chinese company Evergrande to pay US$ 260 million reveals that the issuer’s liquidity remains weak.

“We continue to believe that a ‘default’ by the Chinese developer seems inevitable, as a reflection of its credit rating (CC-)”, points out the agency. However, the payment request does not constitute a default yet.

Evergrande would be contesting the payment request, to find out if the creditor could ask for payment now, if it is an advance. It also depends on whether Evergrande will be able to pay off the full debt, if it has to pay as requested.

Evergrande said in an exchange of data that the demand was related to “its obligations under a guarantee” and that this could lead creditors to “demand an advance on payments”.

Despite this, S&P believes that a default is inevitable for Evergrande. The company faces a large volume of maturities in 2022, especially in US dollar-denominated bonds. Those that mature in March and April 2022 alone add up to US$ 3.5 billion.

For the S&P, the issuer is not making progress in building again, as it faces difficulties in obtaining new financing.

This situation, for the credit agency, will continue to impact the company’s contracted sales, the largest and most important source of cash flow for any Chinese developer.