Former mayor of Juazeiro, Arnon Bezerra is investigated by the PF on suspicion of receiving bribes

A former mayor of Juazeiro do Norte is the target of an operation by the Federal Police (PF) carried out this Tuesday morning, 7. The politician, whose name was not informed by the Federal Police, reportedly received bribes in the form of money and apartments. THE PEOPLE found out that it is the former mayor Arnon Bezerra (PTB).

The Fruto de Espinho 2 operation investigates bidding fraud, money laundering and the embezzlement of federal money from the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb) in Juazeiro do Norte, Cariri region, 489 kilometers away from Fortaleza.

Three search and seizure warrants were issued by the 16th Federal Court. Fifteen federal police officers went to investigated households in Fortaleza/CE and Jati/CE. There were seizures of media, cell phones and documents.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

According to delegate Alan Robson Alexandrino, head of the Federal Police’s Organized Crime Combat Police in Ceará, the Federal Police carried out three search and seizure warrants. “One of them in Jati, in the interior of Ceará, on a farm, and two in Bairro Meireles, in Fortaleza”.

The delegate informed that the three addresses are “owned by a former mayor of Juazeiro do Norte who is being investigated for crimes of corruption, embezzlement and money laundering.”

As of today, the Federal Police begins to analyze the material seized to investigate suspicions of the allocation of bribes to the former manager. Cell phones and seized documents must be analyzed. In this second phase of the Fruto de Espinho 2 operation, evidence of corruption crimes and money laundering in the purchase of apartments in the Lagoa Seca neighborhood in Juazeiro do Norte are investigated.

Phase 2 is the result of the analysis of the material seized in the first phase of Fruto de Espinho, carried out in July 2020. The investigations began in 2019, when signs of a criminal scheme were identified in which a company received approximately R$ 6.3 million in two processes of non-enforceability of bidding by the City of Juazeiro do Norte, in 2017 and 2018. There are suspicions of illicit favoring of political agents and money laundering maneuvers.

Those investigated may be liable for money laundering, qualified embezzlement, active and passive corruption and embezzlement. The name of the operation refers to the tree that gave rise to the name of the city of Juazeiro do Norte/CE – jua, iu-à or “thorn fruit”.

PEOPLE got in touch with the former manager to hear him about the topic and is awaiting a response.

With information from reporter Mônica Damasceno of the radio station O POVO/CBN

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us