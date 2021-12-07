Forza Horizon 5 player banned for 8000 years because of car decoration

One of the funniest things about Microsoft’s Forza driving simulation games is the possibility it gives users to create their own decorations for their cars. These decorations can then be used by other players.

This feature is present in all versions of the game, from the more serious ones like Forza Motorsport, which focus more on simulating the driving experience of various types of cars, to the less realistic Forza Horizons.

To avoid hurting the players’ susceptibilities, Microsoft has stipulated several rules of use for the car decoration functionality, which prevent, for example, threats or the glorification of situations of physical damage and also the reproduction of the image of various people, organizations or events. It was probably because of this that a user was banned from the Forza Horizon 5 game for creating a decoration for their cars that bears the face of Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator, in an imitation of Colonel Sanders, who is the image of the fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

This decoration also includes some brands such as Nike, New Balance and Pirelli, whose names have been changed to ‘Nuke’, ‘Nuke Balance’ and ‘Pyongyang’.

For this joke, Turn 10 banned this player for 8000 years, as you can see from the image. The decoration has been removed from Forza’s decoration library, although whoever downloaded it can continue to use it.

According to a post on Reddit, the banned player has not received any warnings, nor had he previously been banned and this was the most provocative first decoration he created. Despite being a somewhat heavy sanction, it is not unprecedented, because the company that manages the Forza gaming community for Microsoft had already banned other players for going against the rules once.