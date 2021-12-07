Four new Xbox Game Pass games will be revealed at The Game Awards 2021

New Games Coming on Xbox Game Pass!

In a riddle shared on Twitter, it was revealed that four new games Xbox Game Pass for PC will be revealed at The Game Awards 2021, which will be this Thursday.

The riddle was revealed in the form of a “leaked email”, where games were shown which are already confirmed on the Xbox Game Pass for PC, but at the end of the email, four other games are showing up with the phrase “redacted“, which would be something like “censored”, and a line written “Unannounced Day One PC Games to Announce at TGAs Coming in the Future“, which would be something like “games that will arrive in day-one on the PC that will be revealed at the TGA”.

With that phrase, we can say that games will be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog for PC since its launch, in other words, a day-one. Unfortunately, We do not know whether the games that will be revealed during The Game Awards 2021 will make it to consoles. Check out:

Thank you Melissa pic.twitter.com/shmfYt5tCo — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 6, 2021

