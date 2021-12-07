FPF-PB publishes the basic table for Paraibano 2022; classics will be in the carnival period | Paraiba championship

The Paraiba Football Federation (FPF-PB) released the basic table of the 2022 Championship in Paraiba at the beginning of this Monday. The highlights are the classics scheduled for the carnival period – Campinense x Treze and Atlético x Sousa, on Saturday ; and Botafogo x Auto Esporte, on Ash Wednesday.
Meeting that defined the regulation of the 2022 Paraiba Championship was held this Monday morning — Photo: Raniery Soares / ge
According to the regulation, approved at the Technical Congress this Monday, the 10 teams were divided into two groups of five. With games within its own bracket, the composition allowed for exactly the classics: Botafogo and Auto Esporte in Group A; Treze and Campinense, on B. It is worth remembering that the last time Botauto was played by the state was in 2017.
2022 Paraiba Championship Groups
|A GROUP
|GROUP B
|Atlético-PB
|Campinas
|Auto sport
|CSP
|Botafogo-PB
|National
|São Paulo Crystal
|Sport-PB
|Sousa
|thirteen
The detailed table will only be published after the CBF discloses the schedule of the Copa do Nordeste and Copa do Brasil. Therefore, the basic table presents practically all midweek games – to avoid clash with the games of Campinense, Sousa and Botafogo-PB in the Copa do Nordeste. The two dates reserved for the Copa do Brasil were included in the days off from Campinense and Sousa.
– The priority is the participation of our clubs in national competitions. After that, we will break up the midweek rounds, with games also on Saturdays and Sundays – explained Gustavo Trindade, technical director of the FPF.
Campinense defends the title of champion from Paraíba conquered in 2021 — Photo: Samy Oliveira / Campinense
See the complete schedule of the first phase of the 2022 Paraiba Championship:
February 3, 2022 – Thursday
- Atlético x Botafogo
- Auto Sport x Sousa
- Campinas x National
- Sport LS x Thirteen
February 9, 2022 – Wednesday
- Botafogo x São Paulo Crystal
- CSP x Campinas
- Athletic vs. Auto Sport
- National x Sport LS
February 23, 2022 – Wednesday
- Sousa x Botafogo
- Sport LS x Campinense
- Thirteen x CSP
- São Paulo x Athletic
February 26, 2022 – Saturday
- Auto Sport x São Paulo Crystal
- National x CSP
- Campinas x Thirteen
- Athletic x Sousa
- Botafogo x Auto Sport
- São Paulo Crystal x Sousa
- CSP x Sport LS
- thirteen x national
March 9, 2022 – Wednesday
- Auto Sport x Botafogo
- Sousa x São Paulo Crystal
- Sport LS x CSP
- National x Thirteen
- thirteen x Campinas
- Sousa x Athletic
- São Paulo Crystal x Auto Sport
- CSP x National
March 23, 2022 – Wednesday
- Campinas x Sport LS
- Botafogo x Sousa
- CSP x Thirteen
- Atlético x São Paulo Crystal
- Campinas x CSP
- São Paulo Crystal x Botafogo
- Sport LS x National
- Auto Sport x Athletic
March 30, 2022 – Wednesday
- Botafogo x Athletic
- Sousa x Auto Sport
- National x Campinas
- Thirteen x Sport LS
