France decrees club closure amid more restrictions on Covid-19 before year end | World

The government of France decreed on Monday (6) the closing of clubs for the next four weeks to contain the dispersion of Covid-19 before the end of the year festivities.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has denied the need to impose lockdown measures or curfews, as it was at Christmas last year.

Castex also appealed to citizens to limit family parties and avoid company gatherings.

More restrictions in schools

The French government is also evaluating tightening restrictions on schools due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The incidence of cases of the infection in children has been increasing in France, but government sources consulted by the Agence France Presse say that the holidays will not be advanced.

Among the measures that will be announced before the end of the year are the mandatory use of masks also in open environments at schools and the limitation of students in cafeterias.

A few weeks before the end of the year, the government is seeking to boost vaccination – 10 million French people have already received the booster dose.

France will also encourage distancing measures again, and is even evaluating the possibility of resorting to remote work.

The country registered an increase in the number of hospitalizations, which this Monday surpassed 11 thousand, something that had not happened since the end of August.

Even though almost all cases continue to be linked to the delta variant, another concern is the spread of omicron.