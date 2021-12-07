Free Fire: New Weekly Schedule from December 7th to 14th, 2021

An new weekly schedule has been revealed to players from Free Fire, this time they are about to receive very special awards for being in collaboration with ‘La Casa de Papel’. Items that players from Free Fire can get in this new schedule are special, since ‘La Casa de Papel‘ came to the game, prizes are mainly objects of collaboration, but there are also normal but exclusive things.

The Free Fire Weekly Schedule December 7-14, 2021 revealed great things for players, the collaboration with ‘La Casa de Papel’ is still in effect, this has made much of the new Weekly schedule gives Free Fire be part of that collaboration. The Weekly Agenda was revealed in Garena’s official account and here it is.



FREE FIRE: NEW WEEKLY AGENDA FROM DECEMBER 07-14, 2021

Monday : Reload Sapphire

: Reload Sapphire Tuesday : Target shooting

: Target shooting Wednesday : Magic Roulette

: Magic Roulette Thursday : Level stores

: Level stores Friday: Duck Game (Don Cuack for free)

The players from Free Fire will receive one Weekly schedule very complete and special. The vast majority of new ones are available from now on the game store. Remember that to get all the prizes you will need diamonds, if you don’t already have one, here is a guide to getting free diamonds using Google.

There, it’s time to wait and save your Free Fire diamonds to claim all the prizes, remember that the collaboration with ‘La Casa de Papel’ is very close to end, a new update with the Christmas events is about to arrive , here we will inform you as soon as they are available.



