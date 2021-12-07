Free Fire x La Casa de Papel: rescue the skin ‘Runaway Thief’ (Garena)

Free Fire x La Casa de Papel arrived, the players from Free Fire can enjoy thousands of special rewards with the appearance of this new collaboration. A few days ago, the new collaboration thrilled players because, once again, thousands of free rewards would be available to players who cannot get diamonds, today we’ll tell you how to claim ‘Runaway Thief’ skin in Free Fire.

Free Fire x La Casa de Papel unveiled a new special event where players can win great prizes just by participating; the jackpot is the skin ‘Fugitive Thief‘, this skin is in collaboration with ‘La Casa de Papel’ by Netflix, players who want to get it completely free, here is the guide.



To claim the skin’fugitive thief‘ completely free in Free Fire, all you have to do is go to the event “Bermuda Plan: Assault and Persecution”.This new event will allow you to join or invite your friends to get ‘ golden ingots‘, these bars will be deposited in the machine, which will help you unlock some folders with exclusive prizes. Each of the folders needs a special number of ‘Ingots’, to claim the ‘Runaway Thief’ skin you will need 150 ingots, don’t worry if you don’t have friends to help you; you can do some missions to get more ingots, and you can find them watered by some parts of the map.

Once you get the 150 ingots, the skin will be all yours. As you can see, you don't need to spend gold or diamonds to claim Free Fire x La Casa de Papel's exclusive new skin. I recommend collecting more ingots if you want to unlock exclusive prizes like the new table Free Fire x La Casa de Papel.

