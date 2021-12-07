French newspaper reveals backstage that caused Pochettino to lose support from Messi’s fatigue and locker room

An Argentine coach has his work disputed at PSG, and the French vehicle brings backstage details

One year after arriving at the Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino has the work questioned. And, according to the newspaper L’Equipe, the latest turmoil comes on account of the Argentine’s loss of the locker room.

All Paris Saint-Germain de Mbappé matches for the Call 1 have Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

According to the French vehicle, the problem would come from the technician’s personality. To Paris, Pochettino brought a benevolent way of greater dialogue with athletes.

However, the newspaper claims that the coach lost part of the credit in the locker room for wanting, at certain times, to appease and ease the situation instead of having a stronger hand.

There is also, as the French newspaper claims, a raid involving Lionel Messi. The ace is not comfortable on the field because Pochettino has not yet found the ideal fit with Mbappé and Neymar.

The vehicle ensures that Messi’s staff doubts the tactical skills of the commander, who recently had the name speculated in the Manchester United and watch the shadow of Zinedine Zidane.