Friends and family say goodbye to Mila Moreira at a wake in Rio | celebrities



Friends and family say goodbye to Mila Moreira at a wake at the Memorial do Carmo, in the Port Area, this Tuesday – Marcos Porto / Agência O Dia

Posted 12/07/2021 12:31 | Updated 12/07/2021 12:57 PM

Rio – Relatives and friends of Mila Moreira said goodbye to the actress at a wake held at the Memorial do Carmo, in the Port Area of ​​Rio, this Tuesday. The wake started around 10am. The veteran actress died aged 75 this Monday. She was hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in the South Zone of the city. Initially, the cause of death was not revealed. After the wake, the actress’ body will proceed to cremation, in the same place, in a restricted ceremony.

Ana Paula Pedroso, cousin of Mila Moreira, spoke about the personality of the actress at home, off stage and catwalks, and highlighted her joy, good humor and ethics. “At home, she was a little of what she was on stage too, she always radiated a lot of lightness, a lot of elegance, a lot of joy. She had a very good mood, an extremely intelligent and shrewd person. She was a bright person. Very fun, very loving, very generous. She had an unshakeable ethic, which nowadays is a very important thing. That was her essence,” she said.

In an Instagram post, actress Lilia Cabral stated that the cause of death was sudden. According to a statement from TV Globo, Mila Moreira had a cardiac arrest resulting from gastroenteritis.

Marilda Alves Moreira da Silva, Mila Moreira, started her artistic career as a model at 14 years old. The veteran also participated in numerous soap operas on TV Globo, such as “Plumas e Paetês” and “Marrom Glacê”. Throughout her entire career, Mila has been in around 30 soap operas and miniseries.

“At the time, it wasn’t common to have a model doing television, so of course, initially, there was a prejudice. Everyone was waiting to get their shit together. The crooked eyes were more because of being an out-of-class person. like today, people still think you’re stealing other people’s work. You study to be an actress and someone who just because she’s cute and fashionable becomes an actress,” Mila Moreira told “Video Show” about her debut in ” Brown Glace”, in 1979.

Mila Moreira’s last TV appearance was in “A Lei do Amor”, in which the character Gigi lived.