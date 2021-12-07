Fuel prices in the sights of the Senate, IGP-DI and what else you need to know to invest well this Tuesday

The Senate Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) must vote today, starting at 9 am, on a bill whose objective is to mitigate fluctuations in fuel prices. The subject is relevant for Petrobras and for the economy.

Fuel prices have been rising almost constantly since the end of last year, both in Brazil and abroad. The movement reflects the imbalance in the oil market. Demand recovered faster than supply after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this made both the commodity and its derivatives more expensive.

Brazil felt this effect directly because Petrobras, which plays a dominant role in the national oil refining market, charges Brazilians the same price as requested abroad for fuels. As prices in the international market are quoted in dollars and the American currency also rose a lot, the effect could not have been different: inflation.

In the accounts of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), fuel prices accumulated an increase of 45.3% in the 12 months ended in October. This, in turn, helped inflation to reach 10.67% in the same range. The index is more than twice the limit considered acceptable under the Central Bank’s target regime of 5.25% per year.

Why does it interest the market

Petrobras is under increasing pressure to reduce fuel prices. At the moment, this is justifiable. The company adjusts the value of gasoline and diesel on the domestic market in accordance with prices practiced on the international market and taking into account the dollar rate. Since the last adjustment announced by Petrobras. at the end of October, oil prices fell by around 15.5%, while the dollar rose by just under 1%.

The project being analyzed at CAE makes room for the creation of a mechanism that smoothes fuel price fluctuations. It would work based on the average price of these products in a given period, and a margin of tolerance. The government would set the limits of variation, and would compensate companies when the mechanism forced them to adopt lower-than-market prices.

If the text is approved, it would reduce the pressure for Petrobras to change its fuel price policy – which has been guaranteeing good results for the company. In addition, it would also facilitate the work of the Central Bank in conducting monetary policy, as it would smooth the impact of the rise in fuel prices on prices.

agenda of the day

In Brazil, the IGP-DI pointed to deflation in November, driven by the fall in raw material prices and by a less intense inflation for the Brazilian consumer – a result that was expected by the market

Abroad, data on the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the euro zone will be released at 7:00 am, and at 10:30 am, the figures on the productivity of the United States will be released. In addition, at 5 pm, the Fed (the US central bank) releases consumer credit information for October.