Full Access: in episode 4, Enderson guides Botafogo against Vasco: “Their line is very poorly positioned” | firefight

The fourth episode of Total Access is now available on Globoplay, for subscribers of the Globoplay + Canals package, and airs on sportv this Tuesday, at 10:30 pm (GMT). The new chapter shows the arrival of Enderson Moreira at Botafogo and how the atmosphere was in the coach’s first three games at the head of the team. The three victories straight away changed the mood and marked the beginning of the recovery that culminated with the access and the title of Serie B.

With 26 games to go, Enderson Moreira would need to change the mood in the Alvinegro locker room. According to the coach himself, the atmosphere was one of sadness, annoyance and disappointment. The victories against Confiança, CSA and Vasco changed Botafogo’s face and morale. The latter, mainly, provided security for the team to continue on the rise. To get the three points at home in the first round game – which ended 2-0 for Alvinegro -, the commander gave specific guidance on the rival’s defense.

– The line of four of them is very poorly positioned, ball that comes in depth they have difficulty turning. Castan leaves a lot in hunting to the side, any move that we made, as Chay did in the game, Castan is the one who comes to cover. Then a huge gap opens between Castan and Ernando, a real space. You have to take advantage of this space – says Enderson, commenting on the organization of the Vasco team, then led by Lisca.

Enderson talks to Botafogo players and asks for support from the squad

But before arriving at the confrontation with Vasco, you will be able to see the speech of the newcomer coach. He asks his team for support and says that without them the club will not be able to reach the goal of moving up to the First Division.

– Bad results bring what? Lack of confidence. “Now I won’t kick anymore because I’m afraid of making a mistake.” Don’t let any kind of doubt enter your head. You have to get it in your head that we are going to achieve our goal. It’s step by step, point by point. So you need, somehow, to embrace the ideas of the coach who is now Enderson. It was Chamusca. And tomorrow it will be another. You have to get it! If the guy says “individual brand”, you brand individual. Gotta do it, man. If you don’t do things it doesn’t work.

Enderson saw Romildo score the winning goal against Confiança in Sergipe, on his debut for Botafogo. Shortly thereafter, he was sent off for disrespecting the fourth referee and apologized to the players in the locker room. After the nervousness of the debut, the team won twice more.

A few days after the 1-0 in Aracaju, the team returned to Nilton Santos to continue preparing for the end of the first round of Serie B. In a conversation with Eduardo Freeland and Durcesio Mello, Kanu negotiated the players’ awards, which they would only receive if earn the necessary 13 or 14 wins in the board account. Shortly after, it was Carli’s turn to join his defender and the president to talk about the construction of the CT, that will be destined for the base.

Kanu – But the CT itself… a lot of money, right?

carli – And the CT?

Durcesio – It’s coming out.

K – Will leave?

D – But CT is not for you.

K – Is it for base?

D – It’s for base.

Ç – Yes?

K – Why?

D – Then, what am I going to do, leaving the CT, I’m going to change all that (attached field).

K – But why?

Ç – Why do we…

D – Because the idea is to separate the base from you. You guys go there, train once a week, something like that.

Durcesio explains the idea of ​​allocating the CT to the base of Botafogo

The second season of All Access shows the behind-the-scenes of Botafogo’s victorious campaign, which got access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship this season. The series is divided into eight parts of 30 minutes each. The fifth episode airs next Friday.

