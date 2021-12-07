Future Ibovespa rises on a day of widespread optimism in the markets; dollar retreats 0.5%

The Ibovespa futures rose again in business this Tuesday (7), following another positive day for markets abroad. Investors cling to the first hard data and more encouraging statements about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, understanding that the new strain is not as serious as expected. However, more complete information is still lacking and the risks are being monitored.

Here in Brazil, the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) begins in 2021. Tomorrow, the collegiate should announce another adjustment in the basic interest rate. Most bets point out that the Selic should rise 1.5 percentage points to 9.25% per year. This is also the estimate of economists consulted by BC in the Focus Report.

On Friday, investors will learn about the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of November.

Attention is focused on the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios, which, after having been approved with changes in the Senate, returns to the Chamber to be enacted. The federal government’s priority is to open fiscal space in the 2022 Budget and guarantee the payment of Brazil Aid in installments of R$ 400.00.

Planalto Palace is in a hurry to see the text in force, which is why it sponsors the possibility of “slicing” the proposal, a path defended by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The movement, however, is resisted by senators, who fear that the “Parallel PEC” will end up in the drawer of the Chamber of Deputies, as has occurred on other occasions, as in the case of the discussion of social security reform itself.

“The slicing of the PEC can sour the mood of investors. If this is how it is now, it makes room for a dispute over this budget and doubts about how it would be distributed. There is little time to approve and the risk is to be approved at the cash register without all the possibilities being interpreted, with many loose ends. If done poorly, it will generate a gigantic fiscal problem”, says Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

At 9:18 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for December 2021 advanced 1.31% to 108,650 points.

Live – Real Time Scholarship

The commercial dollar opened in fall and retreated 0.57% R$ 5.657 in purchases and R$ 5.658 in sales. The dollar futures for January 2022 retreated 0.61% to R$ 5.689.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 was up two basis points to 11.42%; DI for January 2025 drops five basis points at 10.90%; and the DI for January 2027 drops seven basis points to 10.92%.

In the United States, futures indices rose sharply this morning. Dow Jones futures advance 1.02%, S&P Futures rise 1.34%; and Nasdaq futures advanced 1.85%.

The acceleration in the pace of withdrawal of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, should pave the way for an increase in rates next year, as the main tool to fight high inflation and has been testing the appetite of investors.

On the agenda, the highlight today is the US trade balance for October, which leaves at 10:30 am, and should, according to projections, record a deficit of 67.5 billion.

European markets rebound as fears about the Ômicron variant ease. The Stoxx 600, an index that brings together companies from 17 countries on the continent, rose sharply, advancing 1.97%.

Among the indicators, the GDP of the Eurozone grew 2.2% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, confirming the previous reading. The bloc’s economy expanded at a stronger pace in the third quarter, almost fully recovering the loss recorded during the recession caused by the pandemic.

Industrial production in Germany rose 2.8% in October, compared to a forecast of a 1.0% increase.

In Asia, China’s exports grew faster than expected in November and the country’s housing debt crisis, which has been a drag on the economy, continues to be closely monitored. Asian markets closed in positive territory, with the highlight being the MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index which headed for its biggest gain in more than 3 months.

Iron ore futures contracts in Dalian are up nearly 7% in hopes that an easing of monetary policy in China could contain downside risks faced by the world’s biggest steel producer and consumer.

The advance of oil in the international market is supported by optimism that the risk of the Ômicron variant may not be as bad as expected. Brent barrel rises 2.67% to $75.04; the WTI advances 3.22%, to US$ 71.63.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Tuesday (7th) highlights the completion of the sale of three Petrobras thermoelectric plants to São Francisco Energia, in the amount of R$ 61 million. In addition, the state company concluded the sale of Polo Miranga to PetroRecôncavo for the amount of US$ 220.1 million.

On the other hand, CSN (CSNA3) approved a new buyback program for up to 30 million shares issued by the company itself.

Petrobras

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) concluded this Monday (6) the sale of the three thermoelectric plants, located in Camaçari (BA), to São Francisco Energia.

The operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 61 million to Petrobras, already considering the adjustments foreseen in the sales contract.

The thermoelectric plants, all powered by fuel oil, comprise the Arembepe, Bahia 1 and Muricy plants, with a total installed capacity of 329 MW.

In addition, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) opened an administrative proceeding involving Petrobras yesterday (6) after the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, declared, on Sunday (5), that the state-owned company would announce a reduction in fuels until the end of December.

“Petrobras begins this week to announce a reduction in the price of fuel,” Bolsonaro said to the Poder360 website on Sunday.

In response, Petrobras stated that it does not anticipate decisions on price adjustments. “Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatility and the exchange rate caused by cyclical events,” said the state-owned company.

PetroRecôncavo

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) completed the acquisition of Polo Miranga, located in Bahia and held by Petrobras. The total value of the acquisition was US$220.1 million.

With the assignment of the concession contracts to the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SPE Miranga, PetroReconcavo will take over from December 7 the operations of the fields.

With gas

Comgás (CGAS5) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 1.47 billion, equivalent to R$ 10.861901298827 per common share and R$ 11.948091428710 per preferred share.

In addition, the payment of interest on equity will be in the total amount of R$29.44 million, being R$0.217500654171 per common share and R$0.239250719588 per preferred share.

The shareholders listed in the shareholding position on December 9 will be entitled to receive such earnings. Payment is scheduled for December 20th.

Matthew Group

The Mateus Group ([ativo=GMAT3) anunciou que foram inauguradas duas lojas no Maranhão, nas cidades de Itinga e Carolina, encerrando o mês com 195 unidades em operação.

PetroRio

A PetroRio ([ativo=PRIO3]) released its November operating data and reported that 31,235 barrels (bbls) per day were produced in November 2021.

The amount doubled into a daily production of 15,238 barrels of oil or equivalent for the Polvo + TBMT cluster, 13,843 for Frade (70% share) and 2,154 from Manati.

CSN

CSN (CSNA3) approved a new share buyback program for shares issued by the company, for the acquisition, in the period from December 7, 2021 to June 30, 2022, of up to 30 million common shares.

Bank of Brazil

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) informed that the position of general manager of IR will be occupied by Janaína Marques Storti.

Kepler Weber

Kepler Weber approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 3,032,416 shares of its own issue. The program will be valid for 18 months.

Sabesp

S&P changed the outlook on the company’s global scale and Brazil National Scale issuer credit ratings from negative to stable.

The agency also reaffirms the ratings of the concessionaire BB- on the global scale and brAAA on the Brazilian National Scale

Let’s go

Vamos’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 19.431 million shares (7% of outstanding shares).

Tietê Highways

Rodovias do Tietê informed that the AGE approved the third issue of debentures, in the amount of R$1.3 billion.

