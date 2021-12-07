Future of animation in Brazil passes through streaming and internationalization – Culture

It’s not easy, simple or quick to make an animated movie. While productions with flesh-and-blood actors can be made “in the guerrilla”, with little or no resources, it is impossible to follow the same path in the traces of cartoons that, in recent years, have gained strength in Brazil with original and authorial productions, such as The Child and the World, A Story of Love and Fury and Titus and the Birds. So, how to continue with this movement without incentive laws for this cinema sector?

Only Bob Spit: We Don’t Like People, a stop motion animation that reveres cartoonist Angeli’s characters, required five years of production. For three years, there were 50 people working directly on the project, producing one minute of animation per month. “It’s a very slow process. It’s something done frame by frame, photo by photo”, says director Cesar Cabral.

Partnerships

As a way to maintain the strength of the sector, producers and producers are still beginning to explore the market. Partnerships with the private sector, which existed even before the lack of incentive laws, have become essential in consolidating new projects. However, new paths have opened up and are emerging as options.

“What is most complicated about animation is the production cost. But animation has a very long production time, with an average duration of five years”, continues the filmmaker from bob spit. “What we’ve built in the last 10 years may indicate a path of work in streaming, with series, or with international partnerships. I’m particularly close to this last option for the next movie.”

future of animation

Gustavo Ribeiro, from Paraná, was chatting with a friend when the idea came up: a 3D animated short film that talked about Alzheimer’s disease. Unpretentiously, he entered the project in a public notice in Paraná and won. And now? I didn’t know how to put the idea to life six years ago, when the animation market in Brazil was flourishing. Then came the snap: what if he trained new professionals?

After all, instead of going it alone to develop Napo, he turned the process into an exchange. He founded Revolution, an animation school in Paraná. Young people learned techniques while he made the short film possible. But the thing turned out in a different way than he imagined. Gustavo saw the school grow. “We thought it would be a small room”, he says.

Six years later, with five thousand graduates, he looks back with nostalgia. Firstly, due to the development of the short film, which tells the story of a little boy learning to deal with his grandfather with Alzheimer’s. Simple and delicate, the production circulated in more than 60 festivals around the world. Furthermore, Napo went public in late October with a free YouTube launch. There is nostalgia, too, when talking about the market at the time. In the early 2010s, there were public notices to encourage animated shorts and feature films to come to life. Today, there are almost no notices. Even so, when asked about the sector in Brazil, Gustavo’s face shines: “We live in the best time to make animation in history”.

Possibilities

The reason for the excitement is the solutions that producers and directors have found in recent years, when they no longer saw the support of public entities: seeking international partners or partnering with streaming services. Or both.

Ernesto Soto is a producer and works alongside Alê Abreu, filmmaker known in Brazil as The boy and the world. Today, the two are finalizing the filmmaker’s new feature, Perlimps. On the way to the realization of the project, in addition to the production signed by Globo Filmes, Gloob and Sony Pictures, there was a fundraiser in Luxembourg. “If the project is more commercial or if you have a big name under your arm, the money comes in”, says Ernesto. “If it’s something authorial, the possibilities are more restricted and it depends a lot on outside money. Today, we are realizing that, for Alê’s next project, it is a little uncertain. The international path is the most interesting. We will depend more and more on these partnerships.”

The team at Tortuga Studios followed a different path. Embraced streaming as a way to take The red parchment to more people, releasing the production on Disney+. “With streaming, we get a lot of windows. the red parchment premiered in over 20 countries at the same time. Something that did not exist before”, says Nelson Botter Jr., director of the production company, in an interview with Estadão. “With streaming, visibility is much greater and gives us power for Brazilian animation. She manages to travel more and, with that, becomes more notorious.”.

Marcelo Pereira, one of the partners at Combo Studio, the studio that recently signed Netflix’s America the Motion Picture project, is adamant. “We’re practically only doing projects that have some connection with streaming services, which I believe has happened with all studios. This is really strengthening the Brazilian animation market”, he says.

Future

With that, the market perspectives are positive. Tortuga is preparing Red Parchment 2 and, according to them, there are already negotiations with streaming. Alê Abreu’s film, on the other hand, won its first teaser and is beginning to take the distribution path. There is also a large production coming from Gullane. Noah’s Ark is taking shape after partnering with Indian studio Symbiosys Technologies.

But filmmakers and producers, of course, wonder how sustainable this will be in the medium and long term. Without incentive laws, Gustavo might never have entered this area. “It is difficult to open a path even as a consolidated director. Projects take five, ten years. How many projects can you do in life?”, asks Soto. “There are few studios with the breath to constantly produce.”