Gabigol charges João Gomes on the field and gets shoved by Flamengo’s defensive midfielder

On the night of Flamengo’s defeat, Gabigol and João Gomes had a disagreement on the field

On the day of ending his season at Maracanã, the Flamengo received the saints by the 37th round of the brazilian this Monday night (6). With a goal scored by Marcos Leonardo, Peixe spoiled the farewell and won 1-0. During the match, a scene caught my attention.

In the final stretch of the first stage, João Gomes received a pass from Pedro inside the area, infiltrated and kicked hard for the goal, but saw João Paulo palm and make a beautiful defense, preventing the rubro-negro goal.

After the bid, however, the young midfielder fell out with Gabigol, who complained about not having received the pass in the play. Under discussion, the shirt 35 even pushed the center forward.

Already guaranteed as second place, nothing changes for Flamengo in the table. Santos, in turn, reaches 49 points in 11th, escapes relegation and is one point behind the first team in the classification zone for Conmebol Libertadores.

The red-black shirt 9 still lost a penalty kick after one year and eight months. The last time was on March 7, 2020, against Botafogo. It is only the second penalty lost by him by Flamengo in 26 free kicks.