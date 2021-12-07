Gabigol loses a penalty, Santos beat Flamengo, escapes relegation and starts dreaming of Libertadores

With the right to Gabigol losing the penalty, Santos beat Flamengo 1-0, got rid of relegation and dreamed of a spot in the Libertadores again

On the day of ending his season at Maracanã, the Flamengo received the saints by the 37th round of the brazilian this Monday night (6). With a goal scored by Marcos Leonardo, Peixe spoiled the farewell and won 1-0.

Follow the repercussions of the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship on the Pass Line this Monday, at 10 pm (GMT) broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

The game was busy from the start. The first two big chances came with Marcos Leonardo and Marinho. In the first one, the shirt 11 threw the jewel in depth, but the kick ended up being weak. Minutes later, both drilled three times in the small area.

But who was going to come out ahead was Fla. On minute 28, Pedro received a low cross from Matheuzinho and kicked in the corner to swing the net. After reviewing the VAR, however, the goal was disallowed.

Shortly after, Rubro-Negro had two great chances. In the first one, João Gomes kicked hard, but saw João Paulo make a great save. Afterwards, Kaiky was badly delayed, but Gabigol kicked him on top of the goalkeeper.

On the way back to the second stage, at 12 minutes, Marcos Guilherme made an individual play and the ball fell to Marcos Leonardo, who kicked the ball with the first kick in the corner to open the scoring. The move was initially disallowed for offside, but the VAR turned Daronco back.

Shortly thereafter, Vitinho was knocked down in the area by Kaiky and the referee awarded a maximum penalty. On the kick, Gabigol went for the ball, but lost, with the ball hitting the crossbar.

Championship status

Already guaranteed as second place, nothing changes for Flamengo in the table. Santos, in turn, reaches 49 points in 11th, escapes relegation and is one point behind the first team in the classification zone for Conmebol Libertadores.

The star of Marcos Leonardo

In the last three games, the young man scored four goals, showing that Vila continues to reveal good strikers for the professional team.

Maracanã protests

During the match, the fans supported. At 44 minutes into the second stage, however, protests started to be heard by the Flamengo fans, with shouts of ‘Shameless team’ and ‘Mister’, asking for the return of Jorge Jesus.

Gabigol misses penalty

Seems like a lie, but the red shirt 9 once again lost a penalty kick after one year and eight months. The last time was on March 7, 2020, against Botafogo. It is only the second penalty lost by him by Flamengo in 26 free kicks.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field for the last round of the Brazilian on Thursday (9). Flamengo faces the Atlético-GO, while Santos receives the Cuiabá.

Datasheet

Flamengo 0 x 1 Santos

GOALS: Marcos Leonardo (SAN)

FLAMENGO: Hugo; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Rodinei; João Gomes (Lázaro), Andreas, Everton Ribeiro (Matheus França) and Vitinho (Thiaguinho); Gabigol and Peter. Technician: Mauricio Souza

SAINTS: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho (Balieiro), Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho (Sandry), Marcos Leonardo (Raniel) and Marcos Guilherme (Ângelo). Technician: Fábio Carille