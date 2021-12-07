Gabigol loses penalty and Santos beats Fla in the red-black farewell to Maracanã – 12/06/2021

In the rubro-negro farewell to Maracanã in 2021, Santos beat Flamengo 1-0, for the Brazilian, with a goal by forward Marcos Leonardo. The result guaranteed Peixe in the elite in 2022, and kept his chances of going to the Libertadores: for that, he needs to win in the last round and root for stumbling blocks from Ceará, Atlético-GO, América-MG and Fluminense

The match was well disputed and the teams alternated possibilities to score. In the end, the team that best executed its proposal to score well and take advantage of spaces prevailed. Idol of the home crowd, Gabigol took a penalty at the crossbar and lost his chance to draw the duel.

On Thursday (9), Fla visits Atlético-GO, at 9:30 pm, at the Antônio Accioly Stadium. On the same day and time, Alvinegro receives Cuiabá in Vila Belmiro.

Who did well: Braga and Marinho on a good journey

Santos’ forward played as left-back when the team didn’t have the ball and didn’t have any serious flaw in the sector. On the same side of the field, he was the striker who most endangered the red-black defense. Another one who bothered the rivals a lot was striker Marinho, who found good passes and was a lot of work.

In the drought! Gabigol does not score Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Cub Fish, Gabigol didn’t punish his former club again. On another date, he went blank. Shirt 9 missed a penalty and was stopped twice by João Paulo.

Flamengo: possession without so much action

Pushed by their fans, Flamengo tried to take the initiative in the game. However, the hosts found it difficult to break the Santos lines, although they created some scoring opportunities. The team worked almost all the time on the right, circled the ball, but faced a well-organized team that made their actions difficult.

Santos: smart performance at Maracanã Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

With wingers Madson and Lucas Braga helping to create a line of five in defense when the home team had the ball, Santos managed to lock in well. However, the team was effective in attack, created good chances and managed to score with Marcos Leonardo, who reached the fourth goal in the last three matches. After taking the lead on the scoreboard, he closed in the last 30 minutes of the match, but he always tried to lunge to score.

goalkeepers shine

Goalkeepers Hugo and João Paulo were two of the great figures in the game at Maracanã. The crimson-negro and the Santos shone with difficult defenses and showed up well whenever fired.

Chronology

At 28, Matheuzinho crossed and Pedro hit first to open the scoring. In the review, the VAR pointed out that the lateral was offside. At 11 of the 2nd time, Marcos Leonardo took advantage of a good individual play by Marcos Guilherme and made it 1-0. At 22, Gabigol took a penalty on the bar.

Peter 100

Starting against Santos, forward Pedro completed 100 games wearing red-black. The feat was remembered by Flamengo’s social networks before the ball rolled and he won a shirt with the number 100 on his back. Full-back Renê, who completed 200 matches in the last round, was honored and received a shirt and a commemorative plaque on the edge of the field.

good audience

Despite the game not having much appeal, Flamengo fans attended in good numbers to support the team. There were 41,930 fans present at Maracanã.

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO X SANTOS

Competition: Brazilian championship

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: December 6, 2021, Monday

Schedule: 20h

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Goals: Marcos Leonardo, at 11 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Pedro, Matheuzinho, Rodinei (FLA); Marcos Leonardo, Kayky, Raniel (SAN)

Red cards:

Flamengo: Hugo; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Rodinei; João Gomes (Lázaro), Andreas and Vitinho (Thiaguinho); Everton Ribeiro (Matheus France), Gabigol and Pedro. Technician: Maurício Souza.

saints: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho (Balieiro), Vinícius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho (Ângelo), Marcos Guilherme (Sandry) and Marcos Leonardo (Raniel). Technician: Fabio Carille