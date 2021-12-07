Games industry prepares sensory experiences with 5G technology

Players will soon have access to games with new experiences sensory and visual effects with the arrival of 5G, next generation of mobile internet. The novelty allows faster internet connections, which triggered a race in the games industry for new technologies.

Last week, producers and manufacturers gathered at a telecommunications event in Hawaii, USA. His plan is to create products capable of taking advantage of high-resolution images such as 4K and 8K, as well as running more frames per second.

Companies also focus on audio to enable players to identify where their opponents are by listening to everything happening around them. News like this should drive the creation of new franchises connected with virtual reality gloves and goggles.

According to consultancy Statista, the games industry is expected to grow 15% in 2021, reaching revenue of around US$ 91 billion.

smartphone

The goal of large companies in the sector is to enable the user to play anywhere. Developers focus on harnessing the increased power and integration of mobile phones and computers into cloud computing.

“The idea is to create more solutions for the gaming market and transform that experience,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer, the industry giant.

5G should benefit even the “heavier” games on mobile. “The mobile game is the main pillar of the games industry. The entire industry is moving to the cloud with 5G. It is an area of ​​technological growth for companies. Therefore, companies are working with games to develop new software”, explained Cristiano Amon, CEO and President of Qualcomm.

“With increasingly powerful devices, it will be possible to play anywhere and anytime. That’s why the industry wants to have the best technology in the palm of your hand, we want to create more and more e-sports in the palm of your hand”, added Craig Levine, CEO of ESL.