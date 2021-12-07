General Heleno authorizes mining projects in a preserved area in the Amazon

The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo analyzed extracts from the acts of prior consent, published by the Official Gazette of the Union, and observed an unprecedented act of the National Defense Council in the last ten years. Seven gold exploration projects in a virtually untouched region of the Amazon were authorized by General Augusto Heleno, minister of the Office of Institutional Security (GSI) of the Presidency.

The acts of prior consent are authorizations granted by the National Defense Council for certain activities carried out on land within 150 km of border strips.

The analysis carried out by the newspaper pointed out that, based on proposals submitted by the National Mining Agency (ANM), General Heleno authorized in 2021 seven gold research projects in the region of São Gabriel da Cachoeira (AM).

The site borders Colombia and Venezuela. It is also known as the Dog’s Head. Around 23 indigenous ethnic groups live in this region.

The areas of São Gabriel da Cachoeira are the most preserved in the Amazon and one of the last frontiers that have not yet suffered from the activities that cause deforestation.

Through a statement, the GSI informed that there are settlement acts throughout the Amazon region and are aimed at researching or exploring “several minerals considered strategic for Brazil in recent decades”.

Two companies benefited from the seven authorized projects. SF Paim, headquartered in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, will search for gold in a perimeter of 1,110 hectares. Amazonrios Navegação, a ferry transport company in the Amazon, is going to research gold, niobium and tantalum in an area of ​​9,676 hectares.

The GSI stated that “there was no evidence of legal impediment to the request of interested parties for the executive secretary to sign the acts of assent”, concluded the note.

