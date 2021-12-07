Genshin Impact redemption codes: Check for the latest codes and how to redeem them

miHoYo’s Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular free games since its release in 2020. The developers of this game have released several updates to introduce new content to the game. They recently introduced their Genshin Impact 2.3 update, which brought a new set of Rescue codes to use in the game. Since then, players have been trying to find all the new Genshin Impact Free Rescue Codes that have been released. Here is a list of all new Free Redemption Codes released by miHoYo.

Genshin Impact v2.3 has been announced and players are already enjoying the game. For server maintenance, players also received a total of 300 main gems. Players who will reach Adventure Rank 5 or higher before the start of maintenance hours on November 24, 2021 are eligible for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. Genshin Impact v3.2 brought several new characters, weapons and missions.



Genshin Impact redemption codes

DFDWAS2BKH5M – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

CB7FS6KT2H59 – 100 Primogems and the Hero’s Wit

DVP12GSSJYPD – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Late Payments

FDVTHFDD35HW – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Lives (Chinese server only)

DVEVG36HB4X6 – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore (Chinese server only)

EEBTGEGHKLHS – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit (Chinese server only)

BSPD3ZRXU985 – 60 Primogems and 10,000 Arrears

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes?

Well, the creators added an option to redeem these codes in-game. This is done by entering the Game Account options menu. All code released with the recent Genshin impact update needs to be pasted there. Players must also be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to be eligible to redeem codes on Genshin Impact. Here are some steps you can take to redeem codes in Genshin Impact:

First, players are required to launch the game and open the Genshin Impact main menu.

Then try looking for the ‘Settings’ option and click on it.

Then try searching for ‘Account Option’ and click on it

In the window, players will be able to identify the option Redeem Code.

Then enter the Genshin Impact code in the required field and redeem the exclusive rewards.

