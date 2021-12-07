Germán Cano does not renew his contract with Vasco and leaves the club – 12/06/2021

Through an official note, Vasco said that it has closed negotiations for the renewal of the striker Germán Cano’s contract. Thus, the Argentine will leave the club and will not play for Cruzmaltino in 2022.

Initially, Vasco’s board had the desire to extend the player’s bond, but a debt of around R$ 3 million to the athlete ended up being the main obstacle for non-continuity. The value refers to the exchange rate change during the period he was in São Januário, since he receives in dollars.

On his social networks, Cano posted a farewell with a tone of “goodbye”, making many thanks to the club and, mainly, to the fans.

“It’s time to say ‘goodbye’ to you and to this great institution called Vasco da Gama. It’s not an easy situation for me, because from the first moment I set foot in Rio de Janeiro, you welcomed me and they made me feel like I was coming home. I will be eternally grateful! (…)”, he said in an excerpt of the post.

In the official note, Vasco also thanks Cano and says that the Argentine “will be remembered forever in São Januário”. Finally, the club also talks about a “goodbye”:

“(…) Grateful for the services rendered, for all the dedication, respect and commitment. We wish Germán Cano every success in his career, with the certainty that this is not a final farewell, but a goodbye. . Saint Januario will always be your home, thank you Germán!”.

Cano played 101 matches, gave four assists and scored 43 goals for Vasco over two years, a number that made him become the greatest foreign scorer of the club in the 21st century. Considering all of Vasco’s history, the Argentine appears in second place among the foreigners.

Check Cano and Vasco’s official notes: