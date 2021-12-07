Germán Cano’s requests to sign a new club after Vasco’s departure

Germán Cano was free after leaving Vasco last Monday (6). The 33-year-old Argentine has already been sought out by clubs in Brazil and abroad, but has yet to decide his future in the soccer market.

THE GOAL found out what the athlete intends to sign for another team in this transfer window: the striker wants to keep the salaries he had in São Januário and a contract for at least two seasons.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Cano received about R$ 400 thousand monthly on his passage through Vasco. He wants to keep the value on another team. The foreigner still wants a bond with a minimum duration of two years. The player’s idea is to sign a commitment that allows him to have more time to show his football.

Choice of editors

Even before Vasco’s departure, Germán Cano had already received proposals to defend other clubs in the soccer market. Those interested are not revealed, but he was contacted by teams from Brazil, the United States (who play Major League Soccer) and Saudi Arabia.

The three alternatives please the athlete, especially the stay in Brazil. However, to stay in the country, he would like to play in a Serie A club. He played in Serie B this year, with 19 goals and three assists in 50 games played.

Ceará, Internacional and Santos made contact through Germán Cano during this season. However, at this time, he has not received a formal proposal from another club.

The center forward was also sought out by clubs from Argentina and Colombia, but prefers not to transfer to these markets in the period. The Argentine is waiting for the next few days to define what he will do for the next season’s match.