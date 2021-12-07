Girl says she had a poster torn by a PM in a Corinthians game, and Cassio promises to be her Santa Claus | corinthians

A nine-year-old Corinthians fan named Ester Macedo prepared a poster for goalkeeper Cássio and took it to Neo Química Arena last Sunday, in the game against Grêmio. On black cardstock, she wrote the following message in white letters:

– Cassio, be my Santa Claus. Give me your glove and shirt. From your fan, Esther.

However, the poster could not be shown in Itaquera. Worse: it was torn, in front of the child, at the entrance to the stadium.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ester says that the person responsible for ruining her license plate was an officer from the São Paulo Military Police. Priscila de Paula, the mother of the child supporter, also commented on what happened:

– At the entrance of the North (stand) the police said that she could not enter with the poster, and so we were waiting outside to call a colleague of ours and ask him to save it, as he could not enter. And it was then that the PM got angry and pulled the poster from Ester’s hand and threw it in the trash. A friend who was with us immediately went to the trash with Ester and took it back, and the same PM took it from her hand again and tore her poster up in front of her. Immediately she despaired and began to cry, she took it by the hand of a 9-year-old child – reported Priscila, on social media.

In contact with the report from ge, the girl’s mother said that she couldn’t see the policewoman’s name due to the nervousness of the moment. Due to the incident, she and her daughter only entered the stadium in the final minutes of the first half.

– We understood that she couldn’t go in, there was no need for her to do what she did, the way she approached my daughter – commented Priscilla.

– She (policeman) gave no reason, she just said “that doesn’t go in”. I asked: “girl, why? It’s a poster, my daughter made a poster for Cassio, asking for his shirt, there’s nothing.” She said, “I told you, you don’t come in.” Super ignorant, super thick. Then I told Ester to call a friend, I was going to ask him to save it. Then the police officer got angry, I don’t know if she thought we wanted to go over her. All I know is that she pulled the poster out of my daughter’s hand with everything and threw it in the trash – completed the girl’s mother.

The story went viral on social media and reached goalkeeper Cassio this Monday. Moved by the story of the child and his mother, the Corinthians idol promised to be Esther’s Santa Claus and to send her a glove and a shirt, as requested in the poster.

Cassio answers little Ester girl and promises to give her a glove and shirt

The meeting will take place this Tuesday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava.

O ge asked the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat for clarification about the episode, but has not received a response as of this publication.

Before the duel against Grêmio, last Sunday, the report caught several fans with cardboard coffins and other provocative props for the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which were banned at the entrance to the stadium.

Classified for the group stage of the next Libertadores, Corinthians plays its last game of the year this Thursday, against Juventude, in Caxias. Afterwards, the professional cast will go on vacation.

