GKay Stuff: Gessica Kayane Asks Not to Photograph Famous People Using Drugs | It’s on the Net



GKay’s birthday will have three days of festivities in Fortaleza – Reproduction / Instagram

GKay’s birthday will have three days of festivities in FortalezaPlay / Instagram

Posted 12/07/2021 03:24 | Updated 12/07/2021 03:41

Fortaleza – The “Farofa da GKay” party has not left the most talked about topics on social networks since it began last Sunday (8). The birthday girl and hostess, Gessica Kayane, shocked internet users in the early hours of the first day by going up on stage and making an unusual request to the guests. The influencer asked those present not to take pictures with the famous, because they “smell loló and do everything that’s no good”.

Loló is the name of a drug based on chloroform and ether, also known as perfume launcher. Unaware that they were broadcasting the moment of the announcement live, GKay announces to the guests: “You can take a picture with me. I shoot with everyone, but it’s not to be taking pictures with the famous, because they smell like lolo and do everything that’s no good”.

After the revelation, the influencer who was broadcasting the event live tries to ease the situation, saying that Gessica is a comedian and was just joking. However, the argument did not seem to convince netizens, who quickly spread the recording across social media.