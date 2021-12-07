Globo invests in relegation drama to attract ibope at the end of Brasileirão · TV News

With no title disputes and with the first places already defined, Globo will invest heavily in the drama of relegation in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. The station chose the game between Grêmio x Atlético-MG as one of the three matches it will show next Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm, when the 38th round takes place.

The match will be shown throughout Rio Grande do Sul and Minas Gerais, in addition to SportTV and Premiere, as reported by TV news. The goal is to achieve high ratings in Porto Alegre (RS), where Globo has one of its best performances in Brazil.

Grêmio’s mission is complicated. The club from Rio Grande do Sul needs to beat the 2021 Brazilian champion and hope that Juventude-RS and Bahia do not score points in their matches. Grêmio’s rivals in the fight for descent face Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively. Both are already classified for the group stage of the Libertadores and are not fighting for anything else in the national team.

For Rio de Janeiro and part of Brazil, Globo will show Fluminense x Chapecoense. The Tricolor das Laranjeiras needs a victory to guarantee themselves in the Libertadores. If Red Bull Bragantino lose, Flu can go straight to the group stage, without having to go through the preliminary stage.

Globo is still evaluating which match it will show for Greater São Paulo in the last round of the Brasileirão. The options studied are Juventude x Corinthians and São Paulo x América-MG. The second game is worth a spot at Libertadores in some way. The decision will come out this Tuesday (7).

Per round, Globo has the right to show three Brasileirão matches. All games in the last round take place at the same time, at 9.30 pm. After the matches, the network will air a special edition, the last of the year, of the program Segue o Jogo, led by Lucas Gutierrez and Paulo Nunes.

Brasileirão will only return in April, with the 2022 edition. Globo has a contract valid until 2024 in the current model. Negotiations from 2025 should start next year.