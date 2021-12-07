GODSENT rises in the world ranking and replicates the best brand in its history | DRAFT5

Although the elite squad in the world rankings endorsed by the HLTV.org has remained practically untouched in the update carried out this Monday (6), the new edition of the table was positive for the Brazilian GODENT.
even with the IEM Winter 2021 – tournament where Brazilians reached the playoffs – not being counted, the team led by Epitacio “TACO” de Melo climbed two places and now occupies the position of #22 in the world, replicating the best mark in the history of his Brazilian cast.
The only change in the top 10, by the way, was the exchange of positions between Virtus.pro (+1) and ninjas in pajamas (-1), which are now #6 and #7 in the world, respectively. Meanwhile, the FURY (#11) and the Team Liquid of Gabriel”Fallen“Toledo (#12) kept their placements.
The changes only happen after the 18th place, which sees the British fnatic rising at the cost of falling Movistar Riders. Other teams that rose in this edition were ECSTATIC, force, Extra Salt, Blink, eternal fire, DBL PONEY and K23.
Away from the big championships since the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, a paiN Gaming lost three places and is now out of the top 30, today being #32 on the table. On the other hand, the Sharks moved up three places and is now #53 in the world.