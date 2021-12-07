GOL maintains a good monthly rhythm in November, see the data it has just released

GOL Boeing 737-700





This Monday, December 6, GOL Linhas Aéreas published its previous traffic results for November 2021, the month in which the company transported around 2 million passengers in more than 14.2 thousand departures, including return from international routes.

The airline continues to maintain a good monthly growth rate, although it is still well below the levels of 2019. See the data presented by the company below.

takeoffs

In November 2021, GOL carried out 14,257 departures in all of its operations, divided between 14,114 departures on routes domestic and 143 in international.

Last month, october 2021, there had been 13,003 departures, all domestic, which means a monthly increase of 9.6% in general, or 8.5% taking into account only domestic operations.

Regarding the pre-Covid period, in November 2019 the total was 21,730 departures, with 20,524 domestic and 1,206 international, therefore, the recovery level in November 2021 was 65.6% overall, or 68.8% domestic and 11.9% international.





Seats Offered

Through the 14,257 flights described above, GOL provided 2.468 million seats during November 2021, with 2.444 million on domestic flights and 23 thousand on international flights.

In October, 2.267 million seats had been offered, all domestic, which results in a general growth of 8.9% or a domestic growth of 7.8%.

In November 2019, were 3.887 million in the sum of domestic and international, 3.679 for the domestic market and 208,000 for the international market. As a result, GOL’s recovery in November 2021 was 63.5% in total, 66.4% domestically and 11.1% internationally.

Passengers transported

The total number of passengers who flew on GOL planes in November 2021 was 1.997 million. Of these, 1,981 million flew on domestic routes and 15,000 on international routes.

In October, with only domestic flights, GOL had transported 1.875 million people, therefore, the monthly variation was +6.5% in general, or +5.7% for the domestic market only.

In 2019, the values ​​were 3.093 million in total, 2.939 million in the domestic market and 155,000 in the international market. Thus, recoveries compared to pre-Covid are 64.6% overall, 67.4% domestic and 9.7% internationally.





seats times kilometers

GOL’s ASK indicator (result of the number of seats offered times the number of kilometers flown) in November 2021 it was 2.716 billion overall, made up of 2.655 billion ASKs in the domestic and 61 million ASKs in the international.

The values ​​represent 11.4% of the overall monthly increase in supply compared to the 2.439 billion ASKs of October, or an increase of 8.9% in the domestic market alone.

About the same month, November 2019, the total recovery of GOL’s ASK offer is 64.5% over the 4.209 billion of that year, or 71.4% of domestic recovery and 12.3% international.

passengers times kilometers

The RPK indicator (result of the number of passengers transported times the number of kilometers flown) was 2.231 billion in November 2021, divided between 2.188 billion domestic and 43 million international.

In October, GOL’s demand indicator had been 2.056 billion domestic RPKs, representing monthly growth of 8.5% overall or 6.4% on domestic routes.

In November 2019, the values ​​were 3.396 billion in general, 3.036 billion in domestic and 360 million in international, representing recovery of 65.7% in general, 72.1% in domestic and 11.9% in international.

Occupancy rate

With GOL’s passenger demand increasing between October and November a little less than the increase in seat supply, the occupancy rate had a negative monthly variation. In October had been 84.3%, falling to 82.1% in November, being 82.4% in the domestic market and 70.2% in the international market.

In November 2019, rates were 80.7% in total, 81.7% on domestic routes and 72.8% on international routes.





Punctuality and Regularity

The punctuality of GOL’s operations, which indicates whether flights had delays, had a very significant drop between October and November 2021, from 94.2% of flights on time to 86.4%.

Regularity, which measures flight cancellations, followed the opposite trend, improving from one month to another, rising from 98.7% in October to 99.7% in November.

In 2019, GOL’s punctuality in November was 85.0% and regularity was 99.4%.

Cargo transported

Although GOL does not have aircraft exclusively dedicated to cargo transport, the company uses the holds of passenger flights to move this segment.

In November 2021, the company transported 3.9 thousand tons, against 4.2 thousand in October and 9,200 in November 2019.

The table below presents the data for November 2021 described above, and a comparison with the same month in 2020, the year of the greatest impacts of Covid-19.

