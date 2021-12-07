Good for Flamengo? Jorge Jesus could be fired by Benfica this week, says newspaper

Challenged at Benfica, Jorge Jesus could be fired this week, in case of defeat in the Champions League

O Benfica lives decisive days in the season. This Wednesday (8), the team receives the Dynamo Kiev for the Champions League, being able to qualify for the knockout of the European competition.

To get the spot, the team needs to win its game and root for the Barcelona stumble against the Bayern Munchen. Even so, the match is worth much more to coach Jorge Jesus.

According to the newspaper record, the coach won an ultimatum from the board: if he doesn’t beat Dynamo, he will be fired. According to the publication, a victory in the last round of the Champions will be crucial for the permanence.

Also according to the publication, the main pressure on Mister is related to good performances. The fans are scolding the coach for the little showy football, which worsened after the 3-0 suffered at home for the sporting.

Because of that, even if he is eliminated, Jorge Jesus can ease the pressure with a good performance. In Brazil, the Flamengo does not hide the desire to have the coach again.

“I spoke with Jorge, as I spoke with others. If you have time to choose calmly, it’s now. I have a relationship with Jorge, I don’t need an intermediary,” said Braz.

“He rules out coming if it’s in a situation that isn’t a consensus, or, I don’t know, until he’s fired. He has a contract until May. And Flamengo won’t wait until May at all. If it’s just the next phase of the Champions League, he can arrive, now wait until May of next year, of course not,” he concluded.