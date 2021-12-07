Google won’t have to disable 72 links requested by Letícia Spiller

Law judge Luiz Felipe Negrão, from the 3rd Civil Court of the Barra da Tijuca/RJ Regional Forum, denied the request for an injunction presented by the actress Letícia Spiller for Google to disable access for 72 links served on your search site.

These links, according to the actress, affect her image, as they convey an excerpt from an interview she gave to a radio program, giving the impression that she would be supporting the comedian Marcius Melhem, accused of sexual harassment against the comedian Dani Calabresa.

In the decision denying the request, the magistrate stressed that Google is only “the owner and operator of a search engine, not an internet hosting provider or an internet content provider”.

Justice denies Letícia Spiller’s request to disable access to 72 Google links.(Image: Reproduction/Instagram)

“It is evident that the defendant is under no obligation to remove any content, and that, of course, it does not even have the means to do so, because the content to which the links refer (there are seventy-two Internet pages) are – all of them – hosted in domains of third parties, other than Google and, furthermore, the rights to the indicated contents are owned by third parties who have nothing to do with the defendant.”

In the decision, the magistrate designated the holding of a conciliation hearing for January 31, 2022, at 4:20 pm. He considered that there were no risks to the image of the actress, “at first sight”, in the material published in the 72 links related by her.

“In fact, although the obligation to do this could, in theory, be imputed to the defendant, as the operator of the search engine – even though it is certain that the engine itself has a content removal policy – a fact is not seen in the journalistic articles to which the links are directed, nothing that, at first sight, should be eliminated to protect the author’s image and to the detriment of the Constitutional Freedom of Expression and Opinion of the 72 authors of the comments to the preceding statements of the notable actress in an interview with a radio.”

See the decision.

Information: TJ/RJ.