Google’s new doodle is an interactive pizza slicing game

The Google search engine homepage doodle this Monday (6) will make many people’s mouths water. It is a tribute to pizzas of the most different flavors and ingredients.

The game is an interactive game in which the user needs to cut the pizzas just the right way, leaving slices more or less the same size and respecting certain divisions by ingredient — like leaving some pieces without olives, for example.

Click here to access and participate in the game. As usual, all gameplay takes place directly in the browser and does not require downloads, you just need to click on the play button available on the search page.

The game is simple in its functioning, but it gets more complicated as time goes by.Source: Google

The first few levels are pretty easy and involve just swiping your mouse over the pizza to make the cut, but the later stages get a little more complex in terms of ingredient requirements and number of possible cuts.

For each flavor, you can even see information about the version represented — such as the country of origin and main components. Brazil is represented by the Calabrian pizza.

Each phase includes fun facts about flavors.Source: Google

The game pays homage to December 6, 2007, when the technique of preparing Neapolitan pizza, the art of pizzaiolo, became part of the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity maintained by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).